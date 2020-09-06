10 YEARS AGO
Sept. 6, 2010 — The News-Miner did not print on this day. Here is an item from Sept. 5, 2010 — Bill Walker, a defeated Republican primary candidate mulling an outside general election campaign for governor, lost an option Friday when the Alaska Independence Party declined to extend an offer to join its ballot ticket.
The party’s executive committee met without taking action on the top of its election slate, where Don Wright sits as the AIP candidate for governor.
Chairwoman Lynnette Clark said Wright has shown “every intention of continuing” and that if he did withdraw she’d take steps, as directed by the committee, to replace him on the ballot.
25 YEARS AGO
Sept. 6, 1995 — BARROW—Anti-prohibition advocates began putting up signs Tuesday, hours after their petition calling for a second vote on alcohol possession was approved by the Barrow city clerk.
Posters announced the election Oct. 3, one year after the North Slope Borough’s largest city narrowly voted to make alcohol sales and possession illegal. Tom Nicolos, a 14-year Barrow resident and president of the anti-prohibition group, predicted the October election would be a “wipeout” for his side.
“We live in a democracy and part of that requires that the individual be responsible,” said Nicolos, who said most of the 556 people who signed the petition viewed it as a philosophical question, not a pro-alcohol issue. The petition needed 434 valid signatures to qualify.
50 YEARS AGO
Sept. 6, 1970 — The News-Miner did not print on this day. Here is an item from Sept. 5, 1970 — A 13-year-old girl waits in the state jail because she has nowhere else to go while a home is being found for her.
Four other juveniles are in the state jail waiting to be placed in foster homes. They are not criminals, but are being detained because they have family problems, they have run away from home or they have violated a law that would not apply to them if they were adults.
Because there is no receiving home or treatment center for juveniles in Fairbanks, the state jail is the only available detention facility.
75 YEARS AGO
Sept. 6, 1945 — SEATTLE — Pan American World Airways will "fight all the harder" for an air route to the Orient through Seattle if the Civil Aeronautics Board gives Northwest Airlines an exclusive line by-passing the Pacific Northwest, Jerome Roscoe of Pan-Air said.
Roscoe appeared before the Pacific Northwest Oriental Airline Committee yesterday and said his company believed "75 per cent of the traffic to the Orient figures to go through Seattle."
Willis Camp of United Air Lines said his company was not interested in "any foreign lines expect as feeders," which would include a Seattle-Alaska line.