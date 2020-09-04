10 YEARS AGO
Sept. 5, 2010 — ILIAMNA — When Phil St. George took a flight over an area north of Lake Iliamna in 1988, he noted that the lush, rocky terrain made it look like an enormous golf course. It reminded him of California’s famed Pebble Beach resort, with the uniquely Alaskan addition of a network of salmon-rich streams.
But after looking beneath the surface of that rugged tundra, the geologist for the Cominco mining company must have quickly realized the site he dubbed Pebble would never be known as a golf destination. It contained an almost unimaginable mineral deposit, with huge amounts of goldlaced copper.
The most recent estimates indicate the total deposit contains 72 billion pounds of copper, 94 million ounces of gold and 4.8 billion pounds of molybdenum. The size of the proposed mine in the area hasn’t been determined, but Pebble officials say it could be worth hundreds of billions of dollars and create as many as 1,000 jobs for 20 years or longer.
25 YEARS AGO
Sept. 5, 1995 — A 40-foot mobile clinic will lumber across Alaska’s highways next spring to bring breast cancer detection technology to women ail over the state.
Most patients now must travel to clinics in Anchorage, Fairbanks and Juneau for mammograms. So women in rural areas are not getting mammograms as they should because of the inconvenience, said Bob Coghill, executive director of the Breast Cancer Detection Center of Alaska.
“People will no longer need to come to us,” Coghill said. “We will be able to go to them.”
50 YEARS AGO
Sept. 5, 1970 — Student teachers from the University of Alaska were addressed by officials from the North Star Borough School District yesterday morning at Hunter School preparatory to their being assigned to a teacher within the school system for the coming school term.
Schools superintendent George Taylor told the 20 future teachers that "good education and teaching comes from extensive planning," and urged them to plan all of their teaching activities.
Lathrop High School Principal Harry Price suggested that student teachers at his school become involved in the school's activities.
"You should be proud of Lathrop," Price said. "No school with similar offerings can be found in the other states."
75 YEARS AGO
Sept. 5, 1945 — WASHINGTON — The Army hinted broadly today that it expects to discharge within a year all enlisted men 34 and older as well as those who had 45 points up to May 12.
It dropped the hint in an announcement which said men in those categories no longer will be sent overseas.
On Capitol Hill, meanwhile, the House Military Committee resumed its study of ways to step up at once enlistments in the regular army.