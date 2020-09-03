10 YEARS AGO
Sept. 4, 2010 — Once a calf stealer, always a calf stealer.
That’s what local moose experts say about a cow moose that has showed up in the same Fairbanks neighborhood with three moose calves in tow two years in a row.
State wildlife biologist Tom Seaton with the Alaska Department of Fish and Game said chances are “probably pretty good” that the cow moose wandering around the east end of Farmers Loop with three moose calves has adopted, or stolen, a calf or two from another moose each of the past two years.
“That’s a behavioral thing,” Seaton said. “I would assume if a cow has the behavior to pick up calves from other cows it would be likely that could happen again. Behavior doesn’t change from one year to the next.”
25 YEARS AGO
Sept. 4, 1995 — The News-Miner did not print on this day. Here is an item from Sept. 5, 1995 — A road advisory was in effect Monday evening for 16 miles of the Parks Highway near Cantwell, where snow fell Sunday night. Alaska State Troopers cautioned motorists to drive for winter conditions between Mile 219 and 235.
Snow was also spotted Sunday at Chena Hot Springs and in the hills between Harding and Quartz lakes southeast of Salcha. No reports of snow were recorded in the lower elevations of the Tanana Valley.
“It was likely that only elevations above about 2,500 feet got snow," said Sharon Alden, of the National Weather Service. The Fairbanks International Airport is at 434 feet above sea level.
50 YEARS AGO
Sept. 4, 1970 — ANCHORAGE — A light helicopter missing since Wednesday night on a flight from Cordova to Anchorage has been located by the Coast Guard, the Rescue Coordination Center said Thursday.
Authorities said the Bell HB27 helicopter, with only the pilot aboard, was found undamaged on Montague Island in Prince William Sound. The pilot apparently set the aircraft down due to a fuel shortage or related reason.
The pilot, Terry H. Lewis of Wrightwood, Calif., was unharmed.
75 YEARS AGO
Sept. 4, 1945 — The News-Miner did not print on this day. Here is an item from Sept. 5, 1945 — WAKE — The American flag was raised on Wake Island — symbol of Marine greatness — at 1:50 o'clock yesterday afternoon.
The Japanese rear admiral who had commanded Wake since December 13, 1942 — ten days less than a year after it fell — saluted the Stars and Stripes. So did his staff and 40 of his garrison troops, who came to attention as a Marine bugler sounded "colors." They saluted as the flag was hoisted and their eyes followed as it rose, inch by inch, up a flagstaff which had been carried ashore from the American destroyer escort Levy.