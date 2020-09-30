10 YEARS AGO
Sept. 30, 2010 — Flint Hills Resources unveiled in-home water treatment systems as a longer-term way to provide clean water to North Pole residents at a community meeting Tuesday night.
The Filtration system is comprised of standard parts assembled specially to remove sulfolane.
They are being tested during the next few months at five volunteer homes in North Pole with sulfolane readings between 50 parts per billion and 250 parts per billion, the full range found in private wells. After about two months, the system has proven to reduce sulfolane to non-detectable levels, said Flint Hills spokesman Jeff Cook.
25 YEARS AGO
Sept. 30, 1995 — University of Alaska professors on the three main campuses are working to form a union with hopes of higher salaries, better benefits and more influence over the UA Board of Regents.
Professors on the Fairbanks, Anchorage and Juneau campuses are signing petition cards circulated by the American Association of University Professors and the American Federation of Teachers in a push called “Academic Excellence.” The AFT is a national union that already represents about 260 of the university’s community college instructors — nearly a third of the faculty.
50 YEARS AGO
Sept. 30, 1970 — Seven of the nine candidates for school board In the Oct. 6 election spoke last night to the Public Affairs Committee for Education to explain why they are running for office.
Persons attending the meeting said this was the first comprehensive discussion of the issues facing local schools. PACE is a committee of the North Star Borough Education Association. More than 100 persons attended the meeting at Lathrop High School.
The seven candidates for two school board seats being voted upon in next Tuesday’s borough and city election, were introduced and allowed to give a four-minute talk before being questions from the audience regarding the stances of the various candidates on particular school related issues.
Two candidates for Seat “B” on the school board, incumbent Ben Carpenter and Fairbanks Native Association President Tim Wallis were not present.
75 YEARS AGO
Sept. 30, 1945 — The News-Miner did not print on this day. Here is an item from Sept. 29, 1945 — Every broadcast station gets an interesting variety of letters from its listeners, and KFAR is no exception. However, KFAR receives a variety of human interest letters and emergency requests which probably is equaled by no station in the States. In Alaska, where communication is often uncertain over vast distances, KFAR has filled an urgent need on many occasions through special emergency transmissions.
On two occasions during 6 years of operation, broadcasts have been directly responsible for saving a human life, while on innumerable other occasions, emergency messages concerning weather and airport or river conditions have provided otherwise unobtainable information that has contributed to the safety of a substantial number of people.