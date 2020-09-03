10 YEARS AGO
Sept. 3, 2010 — Ice Alaska wants to keep its home, but even more, its chairman told the Borough Assembly on Thursday, it wants to shape a massive development along the Chena River.
The development would entail a riverwalk with stores and restaurants in the summer and a wonderland park with ice sculptures in the winter.
Ice Alaska Chairman Dick Brickley said Ice Alaska would lead a lobbying effort in Juneau to promote the development. He wants to know if the assembly is behind him.
“This is not intended to be about Ice Alaska,” Brickley said, “it’s intended to be about the future of Fairbanks.”
25 YEARS AGO
Sept. 3, 1995 — A joint Alaska-Yukon planning team, in what’s described as an “apology to the caribou ... for the role humans played in its decline,” is calling for new harvest quotas and wolf-sterilization to promote the recovery of the once vast Fortymile Caribou herd.
“Because wolves reproduce so rapidly, fertility control is particularly pertinent,” noted the draft report of the Fortymile Caribou Herd Recovery Plan, “and we recommend it be investigated as a means of reducing wolf predation.”
The team’s wolf sterilization endorsement represents a hardfought compromise, said Bud Burris, who represented the Alaska Outdoor Council on the 20-member planning team
50 YEARS AGO
Sept. 3, 1970 — Construction of the railroad spur to Fairbanks International Airport has been given top priority, but it will not be completed this year, Commissioner of Public Works Harold D. Strandberg announced today.
Strandberg met in Anchorage with Alaska Railroad officials to discuss the construction schedule.
The railroad has let an engineering contract for design of the entire railroad spur which cuts off from the line near Ft. Wainwright, swings around the airport and terminates on the same side as the terminal building. The design is scheduled to be completed by Dec. 10, but only about half of the ties will be installed before freeze-up.
75 YEARS AGO
Sept. 3, 1945 — KODIAK — Lifting the fog of mystery that hid the fate of the elderly American couple who were the only white persons on Attu at the time of the Japanese invasion, definite word was received here yesterday that Mrs. Charles Foster Jones, teacher, is alive, although no information is yet available on the fate of her radio operator husband.
(An Associated Press dispatch from Yokohama today said that Mrs. Jones was being evacuated by air today. The dispatch said her husband was killed when the Japanese took Attu and she was taken to Japan, where she was interned outside Totsuka, 12 miles southwest of Yokohama, with 18 nurses, all of whom were freed yesterday.
The average loss of weight of the women was 35 pounds.)