10 YEARS AGO
Sept. 29, 2010 — Transportation experts will take a closer look at realigning the railroad through North Pole, thanks to nearly $1 million in federal funding announced Monday.
The grant will go toward an environmental assessment of re-routing the Alaska Railroad that studies impacts on traffic, population, wetlands and more.
The project is part of a decade-long vision to move about 20 miles of track that runs through Fairbanks and North Pole further south. The realignment been split into three independent pieces, so assessments would also be required for the Fort Wainwright area and the city of Fairbanks before those parts moved forward.
25 YEARS AGO
Sept. 29, 1995 — More than 200 residents of the Six-Mile Richardson Highway-Badger Road area who are worried about chemically contaminated wells in their neighborhoods, turned out Thursday night to hear state environmental officials explain their options for safe water use.
Borough Mayor Jim Sampson skipped out of a borough assembly meeting early and promised financial help if a current $750,000 state fund given to the borough could be reappropriated for “some type of water alternatives for the winter.” He said the money — designated for drainage work in the area — could also be used for water testing in other areas that may be contaminated.
Sampson said the borough is working with the state Department of Environmental Conservation to provide mapping of the area and is requesting searches by other state agencies and companies for all records related to the contaminated site and any others in the area.
50 YEARS AGO
Sept. 29, 1970 — New Minto is beginning to look like a village now, with houses being completed for the 160 persons who abandoned their old village, which often suffered from spring floods.
Just in time, too, according to Chief Peter John, who doesn’t think it’s right for the children of the village to have to be cold this winter. With the assistance of the United States Army, the Bureau of Indian Affairs, and the Alaska State Housing Authority, 38 houses will provide shelter for the Minto villagers.
Minto gave up on the old village site after the 1967 flood. A new site was chosen last year, 35 miles to the northwest of the old site and on higher ground.
Not all of the houses will be built in time for the winter and without the help of the 559th Engineers of the 171st Infantry Brigade at Ft. Wainwright, fewer houses would have been put up.
75 YEARS AGO
Sept. 29, 1945 — Fairbanks sponsors on KFAR will have full opportunity to speak for themselves next Monday as the station’s staff turns the day’s broadcasting activities over to the advertisers.
KFAR will be six years old on October 1, and to mark the occasion the sponsors will be heard throughout the day, giving their own commercial announcements. In cases where the sponsor is unable to be present, a representative will be selected. Each sponsor will be introduced by a KFAR announcer, and the speaker will be limited to about fifty words of his own choosing, or a regular commercial announcement supplied by the station.