10 YEARS AGO
Sept. 28, 2010 — The annual Alaska Federation of Natives Convention draws thousands of visitors, many from small villages nowhere near the road system. So how do the attendees find their way around?
Volunteers show them.
On Monday at the Morris Thompson Cultural and Visitors Center, a group of volunteers learned how to become Golden Heart Greeters. Karen Lane, vice president of visitor services and membership at the Fairbanks Visitors Convention Bureau, taught a two-hour course on how to welcome visitors.
25 YEARS AGO
Sept. 28, 1995 — North Pole residents should have been told nine years ago that groundwater in the Six Mile Richardson Highway-Badger Road area was contaminated with hazardous chemicals, according to a state environmental official.
“The state government blew it. There isn’t any excuse. We should have let people know about it,” said Ron Klein, a Department of Environmental Conservation statewide section manager in Anchorage.
“It should have been followed up and it wasn’t, and that is a failure.”
With the admission of failure Klein pledged the DEC’s wholehearted effort to help affected residents.
50 YEARS AGO
Sept. 28, 1970 — ANCHORAGE — Adopting a platform with little debate, the State Democratic Convention recessed Sunday and agreed to return next April for the unveiling of a highly touted "Democratic plait of action for the 70s."
In an unusual move, the convention voted unanimously to recess until late next April, instead of waiting for the regularly scheduled 1972 convention.
In the meantime, outgoing state Democratic Chairman Willie Hensley said a "reorganization task force" will work to "define the reasons for existence of the Democratic party."
75 YEARS AGO
Sept. 28, 1945 — SEATTLE — The development of Alaska hinges upon the improvement of inland transportation feeding through well developed harbors, Brig. Gen. Philip G. Bruton said here last night.
General Bruton, Pacific Division Army Engineer stationed at San Francisco, had just completed a 4,700 mile inspection tour of Civil Works projects and War Construction in the Territory.
He said Alaska's "strategic value" was one of its chief assets. "From a military standpoint we must have facilities in the north for naval, air and land forces to enable us to maintain control of the North Pacific and our West Coast."