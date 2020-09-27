10 YEARS AGO
Sept. 27, 2010 — Eighty-five-year-old Claude Klaver walks with a firm, steady gait as he travels the hallways of Denali Center and the Fairbanks Pioneer Home.
He is a familiar figure at both care centers, lending support and encouragement to all whom he encounters.
For more than a quartercentury, the retired Presbyterian preacher has been serving as a chaplain, visiting residents or patients, ministering to their spiritual needs or just adding a positive note to their day by his presence.
25 YEARS AGO
Sept. 27, 1995 — A plan by the borough assembly to send a controversial land proposal to a committee has infuriated the assemblymen who wrote the ordinance.
Assemblyman Bob Logan said his fellow assembly members are trying to kill his proposed ordinance that would allow large borough land parcels to be staked and claimed. Instead of voting on it Thursday, the assembly will refer it to a committee where it will languish, he said.
“The most important thing to them is escaping this issue,” Logan said. “As with most lawmaking bodies today they don’t want to solve the tough issues themselves.”
During a Committee of the Whole meeting Thursday, the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly recommended the ordinance, written by Logan and cosponsored by Harold Gillam, be sent to a new committee for refinement. The committee will be appointed by Presiding Officer Hank Bartos and will solely address the borough’s land distribution policy.
50 YEARS AGO
Sept. 27, 1970 — JUNEAU — Gov. Keith H. Miller said Friday from Washington, D.C., that he "was assured that President Nixon is acutely aware of the problems facing Alaska today."
Miller made the statement following a 25-minute meeting with the president in the Oval Office at the White House. He said he talked with the President about the urgency of settling the Alaska Native Land Claims during this session of Congress, and about the need for construction of the North Slope oil pipeline.
He added that the President said he had talked about the problems earlier this week with Interior Secretary Walter Hickel and with Sen. Ted Stevens, R-Alaska.
Prior to the White House meeting, the governor met with Rep. Howard Pollock, R-Alaska, and a group of Alaska natives. After the meeting with the President, Miller met with Hickel for a talk about the proposed pipeline.
75 YEARS AGO
Sept. 27, 1945 — SEATTLE — The Post-Intelligencer said today ship passengers for Alaska have been "booked far ahead" and quoted shipping men as predicting a "huge" tourist business to the Territory after resumption of normal traffic.
A hot race is developing, the article said, between Seattle and Vancouver, B.C., Steamship Companies to take advantage of the trade.
Though pleasure cruise days may be a year or more away," it added, "the Alaska operators are busily lining up their peacetime programs in hopes of getting the jump on their competitors."