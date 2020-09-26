10 YEARS AGO
Sept. 26, 2010 — Leading candidates for governor have displayed almost polar opposite interpretations of the state’s economic health position. Both said this week the state should encourage growth but differ noticeably over how to go about things.
Democrat Ethan Berkowitz said Wednesday the state’s “future is in jeopardy” and criticized Gov. Sean Parnell’s reliance on “small programs” and “incremental” proposals as meek.
The Republican Parnell countered that the state “has a firm foundation” envied by states with high unemployment, and cited recent measures — oil and natural gas tax breaks, joint construction plans with the military, and cuts to cruise ship taxes — as the best approach to develop and diversify.
25 YEARS AGO
Sept. 26, 1995 — KENAI — The Kenai River was falling Monday in Soldotna after cresting at more than 2.5 feet above flood level. The water flooded scores of homes, polluted drinking water and scoured away banks and expensive riverfront restoration efforts.
Preliminary estimates says roughly 300 houses have been affected by the flooding. Damage has been put at $10 million, but officials expect that number to climb as the receding water reveals more destruction. No injuries have been reported.
At 8:30 a m. Monday, the river was still 2.3 feet above flood stage and Soldotna, and a flood warning remained in effect for the Kenai River. The river was expected to drop below flood stage at Cooper Landing by 6 p.m. Monday and by Wednesday morning in Soldotna, assuming an ice dam in the upper part of the river doesn't break.
50 YEARS AGO
Sept. 26, 1970 — R.M. (Mack) Fenton, a big man with a big interest in his community and fellow man, was awarded the Daily News-Miner's second annual community service award at the Chamber of Commerce annual banquet last night.
A plaque, presented by Publisher C.W. Snedden, described Fenton as "a true Alaskan," and cited him for "his unselfish devotion in time and his outstanding contributions made to Fairbanks and Alaska during more than 30 years of public service."
Through the award, the News-Miner seeks to give recognition to individuals who give of their time and talents over a long period of time without monetary reward or public recognition.
The first award, inaugurated list year, went to G.A. "Al" Seeliger.
75 YEARS AGO
Sept. 26, 1945 — At a round table discussion at the Graehl Community Hall last evening, Dr. James Ryan, Territorial Commissioner of Education, outlined four possible solutions to the school facility problem confronting Fairbanks and suburban areas. He expressed the opinion that as long as five years ago arrangements should have been made here for a separate high school and grade school. While in some instances the classes are not ever-crowded, the building itself is becoming completely inadequate, and no suitable recreation schedule involving use of the gymnasium and playground can be worked out for all twelve grades, he pointed out.