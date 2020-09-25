10 YEARS AGO
Sept. 25, 2010 — The University of Alaska Board of Regents on Friday rejected a plan that would further increase tuition rates next fall, then postponed a decision on a potentially higher boost the following year.
Despite forecasts of tight budgets within the UA system, regents voted 9-0 to stick with a plan for increasing tuition that was approved last year. Students had already been told that tuition would climb by 5 percent for lower-level undergraduate courses in fall 2011, and several regents said they felt uncomfortable tacking on another increase.
25 YEARS AGO
Sept. 25, 1995 — JUNEAU — Call it Christmas in September: It’s that time of year when Alaskans find out how much their government will pay them for living in the 49th state.
It’s been nearly 20 years since Alaskans voted to set up the Alaska Permanent Fund, a hedge against the time when the state’s new-found oil wealth might peter out.
The fund’s board of directors holds its annual meeting Tuesday and Wednesday in Juneau to outline what has been a very good year for its investments, a portion of which is used to pay yearly dividends to state residents.
Since the first deposit of $734,000 in oil revenues in 1977, the fund has grown to a $17 billion portfolio of stocks, bonds and real estate, conservatively invested to protect the principal but still grow to keep pace with inflation.
50 YEARS AGO
Sept. 25, 1970 — A $1.5 million program to bring liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Fairbanks within a year was announced today by the president of the Alaska Public Service Corp.
The LNG service would be a forerunner of the day when natural gas is piped from the North Slope to various points in Alaska, said Raymond Reeves, retired Air Force general and former commander of the Alaskan Command.
Arrangements have been concluded with Petrolane Alaska Gas Service to provide propane gas to Hamilton Acres homes pending the installation of equipment to supply liquefied gas, Reeves said.
The retired general could give no indication of how soon natural gas might be piped in here from North Slope fields, but said he was certain it would come eventually.
75 YEARS AGO
Sept. 25, 1945 — Preliminary plans and estimates for a number of major improvement projects for Fairbanks will be drawn up at once, the City Council decided last night. Aid of the local engineering society will be asked in the preparation of data.
The exact number or nature of the projects was not discussed, inasmuch as two previous planning groups have prepared lists of needed structures and improvements. Several of these will be selected and listed in order of need and practicability.
The projects will be designed for construction within the next five years. No estimate of the probable total cost was given, but councilmen pointed out that Anchorage had outlined a $5,000,000 program for a similar purpose.