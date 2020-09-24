10 YEARS AGO
Sept. 24, 2010 — A proposal outlining minimum standards for road maintenance in borough neighborhoods met with backlash at Thursday’s assembly meeting.
The panel unanimously rejected the measure, which addressed snow plowing, brush cutting, pot holes, signs and runoff.
Critics said the maintenance criteria are unattainable, costly and increase the risk that volunteer road commissioners could be sued.
More than 30 people testified.
One proposed standard stated hard pack from snow and ice on area roads should never exceed three inches.
“Our road is so rough I like three or four inches of hard pack on it because that’s when it’s getting smooth,” Bruce Pitcher told the assembly.
25 YEARS AGO
Sept. 24, 1995 — For the four men who would be Fairbanks mayor, election night promises more than the usual uncertainty: They don’t know whether the winner will spend his time cutting ribbons or collecting a full salary preparing a city budget.
Proposition 1 on the Oct. 3 ballot asks Fairbanks city voters to make a fundamental shift in the makeup of their city government. Should they keep the current city manager style with a part-time figurehead mayor, or should they dump the city manager and give broad powers to a full-time mayor?
City Mayor Jim Hayes, seeking re-election, said Fairbanks has outgrown the city manager type of government and needs someone who can work full time for the city. Part-time mayors under the current setup usually juggle city duties with a full-time job of their own.
50 YEARS AGO
Sept. 24, 1970 — The regional director of the Department of Health, Education, and Welfare visited yesterday and said he thinks Fairbanks has the jump on other Alaskan cities with its Head Start Program.
He is Bernard E. Kelly, director of the HEW's region 10 which covers Alaska, Washington, Oregon and Idaho. Kelly said he was highly impressed with the Head Start Program here for pre-schoolers.
"I think the program here and its personnel are excellent," Kelly said, "These are people who are dedicated to what they are doing."
He said the local program is involving the parents through its advisory board and that this involvement is what makes a Head Start Program successful.
75 YEARS AGO
Sept. 24, 1945 — "We've started, but there is still a lot for everyone to do," Chairman Robert Claus of the Junior Chamber of Commerce Rodent Control Committee said today in reporting on the first week of the anti-rat campaign.
In a radio talk over KFAR summing up the week's activities, Claus told of six radio talks given in support of the campaign. Those who spoke were: Robert Claus, introducing the campaign for the Junior Chamber; James Phillips, speaking on behalf of the City Council; G. A. Gustavson, president of the Chamber of Commerce; Dr. A. J. Schaible, Territorial Deputy Health Commissioner; Dr. Jeanne I. Johnson, speaking for the Fairbanks Women's Club, and Jim Bingle and Don Burnett, reporting for the Boy Scouts.