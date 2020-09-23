10 YEARS AGO
Sept. 23, 2010 — It’s time to say goodbye to the flowers and the flip-flops.
A strong cold front moved through the area Tuesday evening, ending a spectacular stretch of September weather in Fairbanks. Even colder temperatures are on the way.
“It’s over,” meteorologist Ted Fathauer at the National Weather Service said of the glorious Indian summer Fairbanksans have enjoyed for the past three weeks.
Forecasters with the National Weather Service in Fairbanks were predicting low temperatures of 25 degrees last night and as low as 15 degrees tonight. By the weekend the high temperature might not break 40 degrees.
“It’s a big change,” Fathauer said.
25 YEARS AGO
Sept. 23, 1995 — LOS ANGELES — Just as he did on the football field, O.J. Simpson had a glimmer of daylight and made the most of it.
Instead of merely stating his decision not to testify, he stood and launched into a dramatic plea of innocence, hammered home with the words: “I did not, could not and would not have committed this crime.”
And though it came outside the jury’s presence before both sides rested Friday, enraged prosecutors and the father of one victim had little doubt it would reach sequestered panelists during this weekend’s conjugal visits.
50 YEARS AGO
Sept. 23, 1970 — An emergency ordinance is being prepared which will extend the filing time for North Star Borough Assembly candidates who, apparently through an error in the borough office, did not compile proper nominating petitions.
According to Borough Chairman John Carlson, “A review of the petitions filed with the borough clerk for Borough Assembly seats reveals that some of the qualified voters who signed nominating petitions in behalf of Borough Assembly candidates were residents of the City of Fairbanks. However, the nominating petition states that ‘in addition to being a qualified voter, individuals signing such petitions must also be qualified to vote for a candidate for the office being petitioned for.’”
75 YEARS AGO
Sept. 23, 1945 — The News-Miner did not print on this day. Here is an item from Sept. 22, 1945 — ANCHORAGE — E. A. Rasmuson, chairman of the board of the Bank of Alaska, said yesterday there was a “definite need” for a direct air route between Alaska and the Middle West.
Rasmuson, an Alaska resident 41 years, termed Seattle’s opposition to a Midwest route recommended by the Civil Aeronautics Authority “regrettable.”