10 YEARS AGO
Sept. 22, 2010 — A labor organization that wants to represent about 2,500 University of Alaska employees asked on Monday to cancel a scheduled union-authorization vote, saying it needs more time to battle opposition from the UA administration.
Ballots for workers to decide whether to join the Alaska State Employees Association are scheduled to be mailed out on Oct. 19. The system-wide group of employees, mainly office workers, is the last large non-union group at UA.
ASEA had pushed for a fall election, but business manager Jim Duncan said union officials needed to more thoroughly discuss the proposal with employees. A spokeswoman for the Alaska Labor Relations Agency said the election will be canceled at ASEA’s request.
25 YEARS AGO
Sept. 22, 1995 — People in Fairbanks were doing something outside Thursday they don’t usually do this time of year: sweating.
But with the day’s high temperature reaching a record 78 degrees, it’s no wonder. That was a blistering 26 degrees over the normal high for the date, 52 degrees, and shattering the date’s previous record of 66, set in 1969.
“You will not see this again in your lifetime, even if you’re 17,” said Ted Fathauer, National Weather Service meteorologist in Fairbanks.
The warm temperatures have the organizers of the Equinox Marathon, set for today, a little concerned.
“The pre-race instructions are definitely going to be: Drink early and drink often,” said race director Steve Bainbridge.
50 YEARS AGO
Sept. 22, 1970 — Borough school board members and administrators planned strategy and mustered courage this morning In preparation for a 7:30 p.m. public hearing on school district activities in the multi-purpose room at Ryan Junior High School. They met for breakfast at 7 a.m. today to consider the second draft of a questionnaire being composed for obtaining public opinion regarding overall school operations.
Dayton Benjamin, assistant superintendent of schools, presented the second draft after school board members had expressed a desire to see changes in the original questionnaire.
“The problem is how sophisticated we want to make this instrument,” Benjamin told the gathered board members.
After considering the 21-question original and the 18-question second draft the board and administration agreed upon a third version in which most questions would demand a yes or no answer. The first two drafts demanded numerous detailed responses. Benjamin stated he would work on a shorter questionnaire and present it to the board following tonight’s open hearing.
School administrators and board members will evaluate the revised questionnaire tonight after hearing comments made by members of the community.
“We’re trying to find out what the people want to know about their schools,” said Dr. Niilo Koponen, co-author of the questionnaire.
75 YEARS AGO
Sept. 22, 1945 — WASHINGTON — Distillers may be able to resume making bourbon whiskey in October.
The Agriculture Department says it may spare 750,000 bushels of corn for distilling then.
Use of corn for alcoholic spirits has been prohibited because of a livestock feed shortage.
Latest reports promise plentiful feed supplies.