10 YEARS AGO
Sept. 21, 2010 — Chris Nickel bought an outdoor wood boiler two years ago to save money on home heating oil, but it wound up being more trouble than he had anticipated.
The appliance devoured 30 cords of wood each winter. Nickel, a salesman with a 4,000-squarefoot house off of Hurst Road, said he slaved to keep it fed. When the wood ran out last winter and Nickel resorted to coal, his two children could no longer play in the backyard because the snow was coated in soot. A few times, winds carried noxious smoke to Nickel’s neighbor.
“It would look like the neighbor’s house was pretty well smoked-in,” he said. “I never did hear from them, but I did feel real bad knowing that if he came out of his house, it would be just smoke like crazy.”
25 YEARS AGO
Sept. 21, 1995 — Of the more than 33,000 nights since Fairbanks weather records have been kept — beginning in 1904 — only 13 have been as warm as Tuesday night.
“It got to 65 degrees,” said meteorologist Ted Fathauer, with the National Weather Service in Fairbanks.
The nightly temperatures in September have never topped 60 in Fairbanks, he said, and only during a few mid-summer heat waves in other months have nightly lows been in the mid-60s or warmer.
Wednesday’s high of 73 continued a record-shattering Indian summer heat wave that has tied or broken temperature records daily since Sunday.
50 YEARS AGO
Sept. 21, 1970 — MOSCOW — A rocket from the Soviet spaceship Luna 16 took off from the moon Monday carrying simples of moon rock back to earth, Tass reported.
The unmanned moon probe made a controlled landing in the Sea of Fertility Sunday, the Soviet news agency reported. Luna 16 was launched Sept. 13 and went into lunar orbit last Thursday.
Scientists at Bochum, West Germany, reported monitoring pictures of "excellent quality" transmitted by Luna.
Tass said the moon rocks were picked up in the Sea of Fertility "at a depth of up to 390 millimeters"-nearly 14 inches.
Tass said the rocks were hermetically sealed in a container.
75 YEARS AGO
Sept. 21, 1945 — WASHINGTON, D.C. — Regular round-the-world air service, dream of American flying men since the Wright Brothers first got off the ground at Kitty-Hawk, begins September 28 from Washington National Airport.
Six and one-quarter days (151 hours) will be required for the 23,147-mile flight, scheduled as "the Globester." Planes will leave Washington each Friday.