10 YEARS AGO
Sept. 20, 2010 — JUNEAU — Alaska Supreme Court justices are considering how far a Juneau ordinance can extend to restrict smoking.
The Juneau Fraternal Order of Eagles was unsuccessful at the trial level in a lawsuit opposing an ordinance that bans smoking in their building. The organization contends the ordinance is unconstitutional.
Justices asked Paul Grant, arguing for the Eagles, to explain why a ban on smoking in the club would interfere with social functions and unfairly restricts its members.
“It’s as if they could have dinner together, but then they are forced to eat dessert back home alone,” Grant said.
25 YEARS AGO
Sept. 20, 1995 — Differing opinions about wolves provided meat for discussion as roughly 100 people attended a forum Tuesday on a plan to restore the Fortymile Caribou Herd to its far-ranging former vitality.
State biologist Craig Gardener got the discussion started by laying out the problem. “Olas Murie in 1920 estimated the herd to be 500,000 caribou. The actual number might be wrong. He didn’t photograph it, but he watched a 20-day migration. Obviously it was very large.”
The herd’s population has stabilized at 22,500 animals in recent years. In hopes of reviving the herd, which once roamed 85,000 square miles from Whitehorse past the Steese Highway, members of the advisory panel are asking hunters to slash the annual harvest from 450 to 150 caribou, a reduction all agree is symbolic. The panel is banking on an experimental wolf sterilization program to counter the predators killing more than 6,000 of the herd’s annual 8,200 calves.
50 YEARS AGO
Sept. 20, 1970 — The News-Miner did not print on this day. Here is an item from Sept. 19, 1970 — WASHINGTON — The House Indian subcommittee has opened work on the Alaska Native Land Claims bill without indicating what direction it is heading.
"You still can't tell whether we're going to get a bill out or not," declared Rep. Howard Pollock after what he termed a "frustrating" session behind closed doors.
By orders of Rep. Wayne Aspinall, chairman of the full Interior Committee, all committee members were sworn to secrecy on the contents of a newly drafted bill, prepared by staff counsel Louis Sigler.
75 YEARS AGO
Sept. 20, 1945 — DIXON, Ill. — Chicago Postal Inspectors today investigated the mystery in connection with the finding of some 5,000 first class and registered unopened letters, bearing various postmarks dating from 1922 to 1935, on the banks of the Green River, near Walton, Ill.
The letters, bearing addresses to scattered sections of the country, were found yesterday by an unidentified hunter who notified Sheriff Le Roy Bates.
The sheriff and deputies recovered the letters from a heap of trash and estimated there were about 5,000. Bates said he couldn't explain how the letters got to the trash pile.