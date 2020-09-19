10 YEARS AGO
Sept. 19, 2010 — Daniel Ohlin has only been in the U.S. Army for six weeks, but on Thursday afternoon he found him self in an Afghanistan market confronted by four Pashto-speaking merchants trying to sell him goods, inspecting his gear and weapon and demanding to know why U.S. forces were in their village. In a situation that others might find intimidating, Ohlin, a private second class, kept his professional demeanor with the men while maintaining his awareness of other engagements throughout the village.
For Ohlin and many other soldiers in Fort Wainwright’s 1st Battalion, 5th Infantry Regiment, the experience served as their first taste of what an overseas deployment feels like.
25 YEARS AGO
Sept. 19, 1995 — The heat wave continues and Fairbanks basked in 73 degrees Monday.
The temperature shattered the previous record of 67 degrees set in 1973.
It was the warmest date ever so late in September, said Douglas Christopherson, with the National Weather Service in Fairbanks.
“It was the warmest ever from Sept. 18 on,” he said.
While temperatures were predicted to be slightly cooler today, Christopherson said another record may be set. The record for Sept 19 is 68 set in 1969 The high temperature today is expected to reach the upper 60s.
50 YEARS AGO
Sept. 19, 1970 — Chris Haines trimmed three minutes and 28 seconds off the record to win the eighth annual Equinox Marathon at the University of Alaska today.
Haines, a veteran Equinox competitor and student at Western Colorado State College, completed the 26-mile, 385-yard course in two hours, 59 minutes and one second to better a record set last year by Spencer Lyman of 3:02:29.
Haines led early in the race and finished more than four minutes ahead of his nearest competitors from the U.S. Army biathlon team.
75 YEARS AGO
Sept. 19, 1945 — Seattle's drive for a spot on the global air map continued yesterday to draw conflicting sentiment from Alaska interests.
Capt. Austin E. Lathrop, Fairbanks publisher, banker and businessman, said he favored a Mineapolis-Anchorage route across Canada in preference to a Seattle-Anchorage route to the Orient.
The former, he said, would give Alaska direct connection with Chicago and New York, while the Seattle program would "shut out the Middle West and East from Alaska and that is something I don't want to see happen."