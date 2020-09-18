10 YEARS AGO
Sept. 18, 2010 — Sen. Lisa Murkowski announced Friday that her re-election campaign will go on despite a narrow loss in last month’s Republican primary to Fairbanks attorney Joe Miller, throwing the field into upheaval six weeks before Election Day.
Criticism of Murkowski’s decision came quickly from the two other leading candidates also vying for her Senate seat and from a number of Republicans.
Murkowski, after remaining quiet about her plans for more than two weeks, told a loud crowd of several hundred people at Anchorage’s Dena’ina Center that she could not ignore the “almost overwhelming” support from Alaskans who have asked her to mount a write-in campaign.
25 YEARS AGO
Sept. 18, 1995 — Those people armed with rakes and hoes in the median and sides of Airport Way are making “flower power” a reality by brightening up Fairbanks.
Volunteers from area churches, the Kiwanis Club of Fairbanks and others have worked for the last 10 years planting flowers at each intersection of Airport Way, said project coordinator George Byrdsong.
Byrdsong said the project has been part of the Fairbanks Urban Beautification Commission, which in 1981 received a $500,000 grant from the state Legislature to spruce up Airport Way from the Steese Highway to University Avenue. He said the money was also used to design a new landscaping scheme for the Fairbanks Convention and Visitors Bureau downtown.
50 YEARS AGO
Sept. 18, 1970 — ANCHORAGE — Between 1,500 and 2,000 Indian, Eskimo and Aleut delegates are expected to attend the 27th annual Convention of the National Congress of American Indians in Anchorage Oct. 18-24.
The delegates, representing 160 tribes and more than 400,000 people, will be guests of the Cook Inlet Native Association, which bid successfully two years ago to hold the convention in Anchorage.
Both President Nixon and Vice President Agnew have been invited, and a spokesman for the group said there is a good chance one or the other might come.
75 YEARS AGO
Sept. 18, 1945 — Frank Pollack today told the Chamber of Commerce that Fairbanks stands in great danger of losing its position as mail distribution center for the bulk of Alaska. Anchorage interests, he said, have a well-organized campaign to move the postal center to their city.
"Mail," Pollack said, "is a key to business. People tend to trade in the center where their best transportation facilities are, and mail is one of the factors that helps build transportation."
Pointing out that Alaska Airlines already has a temporary arrangement to distribute Nome mail from Anchorage, Pollack predicted that the Bethel mail would soon be handled in the same way.