10 YEARS AGO
Sept. 17, 2010 — JUNEAU — U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, who is weighing whether to mount a write-in candidacy in a bid to keep her job, said Thursday that colleagues stunned by her primary loss have been “incredibly supportive.”
The Republican told reporters in Washington, where she returned to work this week following last month’s loss to tea party-supported Joe Miller, that ultimately she hopes to “do what is right,” which is what her supporters have told her to do.
25 YEARS AGO
Sept. 17, 1995 — The state Department of Environmental Conservation issued well water warnings to 12 North Pole families this week after follow-up studies of an abandoned Richardson Highway storage yard detected contaminants in the groundwater.
An environmental consulting firm hired in May picked up as much as six times the permitted level of trichloroethylene, a manmade liquid solvent commonly used to remove grease from metal.
Shannon and Wilson Inc., of Fairbanks, tested 40 wells near the former so-called “McCall property” at 6.5 Mile Richardson Highway. State officials became aware in the mid-1980s that contaminants had been dumped there illegally. The site was the subject of a surface cleanup by the federal Environmental Protection Agency this summer.
50 YEARS AGO
Sept. 17, 1970 — WASHINGTON — The Civil Aeronautics Board's Bureau of Operating Rights has proposed that Alaska be provided with three types of air service.
The bureau said Alaska Airlines should be the primary trunk operators between the Pacific Northwest and Alaska, with exclusive access to the markets between Seattle and Ketchikan, Juneau, Sitka and Fairbanks, and should also retain its existing regional authority as the major airline within Alaska.
Wien Consolidated Airlines should become the primary intra-Alaska regional airline under expanded authority, the bureau said.
Both of those airlines should be gradually relieved over the next two years of their "bush" or marginal points in the state, to be replaced by air taxi lines or other carriers not holding federal certificates, it said.
75 YEARS AGO
Sept. 17, 1945 — SEATTLE — Brig. Gen. Philip G. Bruton, Pacific Division Army engineer, en route to Alaska to inspect projects under the War Department, today announced an Army Engineers' program for $100,000,000 in post civil works for Washington, Alaska, north Idaho and western Montana.
Authorized rivers and harbors improvements totalling $4,760,000; authorized flood control projects totalling $3,843,000; Foster Creek Columbia River Power project, to cost at least $87,000,000, and studies and investigations totalling $4,000,000 in survey costs alone on projects running into many millions if authorized, are ready for congressional action from the Seattle district.