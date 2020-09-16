10 YEARS AGO
Sept. 16, 2010 — After salary negotiations proved unsuccessful, all seven members of the Fairbanks Shakespeare Theatre board of directors have resigned.
In a press release Wednesday the board stated it had reached the point where the board could no longer work productively with former artistic director and FST co-founder Bruce Rogers.
Their resignation, effective Sept. 29, was picked to give sufficient time to allow new elected members time to resume control over the legal and financial responsibilities for FST.
Melanie Hadaway, vice president of the board, said the board sees itself as a community organization and that Rogers had the support of the Fairbanks community.
25 YEARS AGO
Sept. 16, 1995 — Large construction projects and a booming tourism season helped keep the state and Fairbanks-area jobless rates at 5 percent in August, below the national average of 5.6 percent.
State Department of Labor statistics released Friday indicate that more than 40,000 people in the Fairbanks North Star Borough had jobs in August, while about 2,100 were jobless.
It’s the lowest unemployment rate for the Fairbanks area since 1978, said state Labor Department economist John Boucher.
Statewide, 15,600 people were jobless in August — nearly half of those in the Anchorage and Mat-Su region.
50 YEARS AGO
Sept. 16, 1970 — Warm and sunny weather means different things to different people. Yesterday’s dear skies meant the roof would be poured by construction crews working on the new Fairbanks Community Hospital.
“With a nice day like today we don’t want to waste it,” Ed Stich, works chairman for the new hospital committee stated yesterday. Stich and acting mayor Harry Porter, hospital administrators Gary Speas and Lowell Swartz, state coordinator of health facilities development were touring the new hospital on a “30 per cent completion junket,” checking on recent progress made toward the building’s completion.
75 YEARS AGO
Sept. 16, 1945 — The News-Miner did not print on this date. Here is an item from Sept. 15, 1945 — Somewhere between $1,000 and $1,100 was stolen from the Chena Bar early this morning by thieves who broke into the place through a rear door, according to City Police reports.
The robbery was discovered by William Ziegler who entered the place 7:30 a.m. to do the regular cleaning. He said he found the back door broken open. Officers said the slide bolt had been forced from the outside.
Four separate cash tills in the establishment had been rifled.