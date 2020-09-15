10 YEARS AGO
Sept. 15, 2010 — A spiring professional chefs in Fairbanks finally have a place to test their talents.
Starting this week, the University of Alaska Fairbanks Cooperative Extension Service is opening its test kitchen to public use, providing a state-certified facility that will allow budding business owners to try out recipes and prepare food for sale.
Most people who sell food to the public in Alaska are required to prepare it in a kitchen certified by the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation.
But setting up a kitchen is a big step, particularly for someone who wants to avoid high start-up costs.
The Cooperative Extension Service kitchen will cater to those entrepreneurs by making the test kitchen available to rent for $20 an hour.
25 YEARS AGO
Sept. 15, 1995 — Cartoons are taped to professors’ doors. Beakers are lined up neatly on chemistry lab shelves. Office coffee pots are gurgling.
At long last, scientists occupy the new Natural Sciences Building on the West Ridge of the University of Alaska Fairbanks campus.
The $27 million white-paneled behemoth with twin towers sat nearly empty for a year for lack of funds. It opened for classes this month thanks to hand-me-down furniture from the federal Minerals Management Service and a $2.5 million appropriation for supplies from the state Legislature.
50 YEARS AGO
Sept. 15, 1970 — The Fairbanks City Council last night gave its unanimous approval to an ordinance which will delete from city code several laws dealing with drunkenness.
The ordinance goes into effect Friday and from that time on persons who are arrested for those offenses will be processed in state courts, and jails rather than city facilities.
Although state statute will be in force, it won’t effect the city police officer on the street, according to Chief Robert Sundberg. They will keep right on making arrests, he said. However, Sundberg estimated, there will be 70 to 90 per cent fewer persons incarcerated in the city jail after Sept. 18.
Morgan Grade, superintendent of the state jail, said, “We are already above capacity, it will present a strain.”
75 YEARS AGO
Sept. 15, 1945 — SEATTLE — R. B. “Bob” Atwood of Anchorage, Alaska, said his city “got more than we expected when the Civil Aeronautics Board examiners recommended the (air) route to the Orient through Chicago, Edmonton and Anchorage.”
The publisher of the Anchorage Times, accredited representative of 200 Alaska business men and the Alaska Development Board, yesterday said his city was anxious to cling to the advantage obtained by the recommendation.