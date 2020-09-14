10 YEARS AGO
Sept. 14, 2010 — JUNEAU — If U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkow ski decides to re-enter the race, it won’t be as a Libertarian.
That party’s candidate, David Haase, told The Associated Press on Monday that he’s not stepping aside.
Haase would have to withdraw his candidacy by Wednesday to clear a spot on the party’s ticket. He said last week he would consider doing so if Murkowski personally asked him to do so. Surrogates did, he said, but she did not.
25 YEARS AGO
Sept. 14, 1995 — ANCHORAGE — State government needs to better control spending before bringing back am Alaska income tax or cutting permanent fund dividends, the Alaska Long-Range Financial Planning Commission was told during public hearings Wednesday.
The commission, which was scheduled to report to Gov. Tony Knowles next month, has said it would consider a range of proposals in preliminary stages of work.
In a preliminary report, the panel said Alaska would spend $513 million more than it takes in this year. The gap was projected to grow to $1.3 billion by the year 2000.
50 YEARS AGO
Sept. 14, 1970 — The Fairbanks City Council tonight will consider an ordinance which, if passed, may have considerable effect on law enforcement not only in Fairbanks but in other Alaska cities as well.
At least that's what Robert Hall, state commissioner of health and welfare and other officials have said concerning Ordinance 2016 which will repeal city laws dealing with drunkenness and other disturbances against public peace.
The purpose of the ordinance is to throw the prosecution of such offenses entirely to the state which has similar laws. Arrests, however, would continue to be made by city officers.
75 YEARS AGO
Sept. 14, 1945 — WASHINGTON, D.C. — Cameras no longer are taboo on commercial airplanes.
The Civil Aeronautics Board has lifted this restriction, but military rules forbidding the photographing of military installations still are in force