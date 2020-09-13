10 YEARS AGO
Sept. 13, 2010 — ASHFORD, Wash. — Mountain climbers aren’t happy about a National Park Service proposal to boost the cost of a permit to climb Mount Rainier by two-thirds and for Mount McKinley by 250 percent.
The News Tribune reports that Rainier park Superintendent Dave Uberuaga plans to propose to the National Park Service that the fee for an annual Rainier climbing pass be increased from $30 to as much as $50.
The increase is needed to train climbing rangers and other expenses, Uberuaga said. Future fee increases might be linked to rises in the U.S. Consumer Price Index, he said.
25 YEARS AGO
Sept. 13, 1995 — ANCHORAGE — Enough of grand plans that grow moss. It’s time to make Denali National Park more fun and more accessible to more people, says George Frampton, deputy U.S. Interior secretary for parks and refuges.
Frampton, after a week in Alaska’s most famous park, called for practical solutions to Denali’s recurring problems.
In the short run, he said “the most important thing is to make the park more visitor-friendly in the first 15 to 20 miles.”
50 YEARS AGO
Sept. 13, 1970 — The News-Miner did not print on this day. Here is an item from Sept. 14, 1970 — The Burgess-Houston Company announced today it has reached an agreement with the Trans Alaska Pipeline System (TAPS), now Alyeska Pipeline Service Co., on the disposition of its equipment held north of the Yukon River.
The company, a combination of Burgess Construction Co. of Fairbanks and Houston Contracting Company, said it made its agreement with the eight companies building the 800-mile pipeline and access road.
Under the agreement, involving some $27 million, Burgess-Houston will remain in a standby position to build 130 miles of the proposed 390-mile work-road from the Yukon River to Prudhoe Bay adjacent to the 48-inch pipeline.
75 YEARS AGO
Sept. 13, 1945 — KETCHIKAN — Silver craftsmen from semi-tropic Mexico may come to the Northland to teach its natives their arts, or Eskimos may travel to the land of the Conquistadores to learn new trades, William "Silver Bill" Spratling of Taxco, Mexico, said yesterday.
Spratling, the United States architect identified with the revival of silver handicraft in Taxco, paused here at the conclusion of what he said was a 10-day aerial tour of northern Alaska for the Department of the Interior.