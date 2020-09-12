10 YEARS AGO
Sept. 12, 2010 — ANCHORAGE — Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin introduced Glenn Beck at an event in her home state Saturday night, telling several thousand roaring fans that the conservative commentator has inspired millions.
Palin, the 2008 vice-presidential nominee and a potential 2012 presidential candidate, told Beck he represents why so many citizens never have to apologize for being American. She criticized the mainstream media, then asked “what would we do without Fox News?”
25 YEARS AGO
Sept. 12, 1995 — Overflowing garbage, pockmarked dormitories and falling bird droppings — these sights greeted new students and their parents last week at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, according to one top official.
“Off to a Good Start: Bird S--t and Other Negatives” was the title of a scolding memorandum dated Sept. 5 from Director of Admissions and Records Ann Tremarello to Chancellor Joan Wadlow and other administrators. Unlike other universities, Tremarello wrote, UAF did not pull together to spruce up campus buildings and welcome students during the student orientation over Labor Day weekend.
50 YEARS AGO
Sept. 12, 1970 — Fairbanks will have a major role in the construction of the Alyeska Pipeline Service Co. (ALPS) oil pipeline from Prudhoe Bay to Valdez, but the major concern at the moment is settlement of the Native Land Claims, Edward L. Patton, president of the newly-formed pipeline company said here yesterday.
75 YEARS AGO
Sept. 12, 1945 — After discussion of the need for better fire protection for the outer edges of Fairbanks, the City Council last night voted to purchase a new fire truck of the high pressure type that can operate without the necessity of stringing hose to most fires.
The unit decided upon is a 185 h.p. V-12 Seagrave truck with a pumping capacity of 750 gallons per minute at 500 pounds pressure. The truck carries two fog nozzles and has a 750-gallon water tank. The price quoted by the Howard Cooper Co. of Portland is $9,383.50 plus freight, or about $9,900 all told.