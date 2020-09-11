10 YEARS AGO
Sept. 11, 2010 — Gov. Sean Parnell said Friday the state must study major hydroelectric options if it wants to meet its policy of eventually producing half its power from renewable resources.
Parnell, in his first Fairbanks campaign stop since an August primary win, placed more traditional energy options atop his list of campaign priorities. He said he wants to continue addressing oil tax policy to ensure the state can compete with investments around the world, saying “job number one for Alaskans is to keep the pipeline flowing.”
25 YEARS AGO
Sept. 11, 1995 — The maps are done. The files are archived. Most employees of the two-year research team have gone home, having consumed more than $1 million in funding for the state’s massive right-of-way mapping effort known as the RS 2477 project.
Now it’s up to the lawyers and lawmakers.
50 YEARS AGO
Sept. 11, 1970 — Operation Sealift has ended and the last of the sprawling flotilla of tugboats and barges which came from Seattle to bring supplies to Prudhoe Bay began their return trip last night.
According to Rick Swenson, Fairbanks, expediter for Arctic Marine Freighters, some of the barges will be stopping at points along the coast to pick up backhauls. Some of their cargo, mostly construction and geophysical equipment, will be dropped at other points along the coast. Other cargo will be taken to Seattle.
Late Wednesday morning, Swenson said, the last of the 48-inch pipe which was aboard Barge 255 when it sunk was raised by divers. One crewman died in the accident. Barge 255 was one of those departing Prudhoe Bay last night.
75 YEARS AGO
Sept. 11, 1945 — PORTLAND, Ore. — The Pacific Northwest Trade Association recommended yesterday that scientists study possible use of atomic power to blast a wider channel through the inland sea passage to Alaska.
Businessmen of Washington and Oregon explained Canadian and American engineers have been working for two years for a way to improve a channel past Ripple Rock in the treacherous Seymour Narrows.