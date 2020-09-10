10 YEARS AGO
Sept. 10, 2010 — Business inched up this summer in Fairbanks, at least for outlets with a mixed bag of customers.
“Businesses with a mix of clients, that have independent travelers as well as some group tours, including cruises, and tourists visiting friends and family, and some local traffic, in general have fared better in 2010 than in 2009,” said Deb Hickok, president of the Fairbanks Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Indicators like tour group numbers, hotel vacancies, greater customer spending and bed tax suggest that tourism is better than last year. Though visitors seem to be coming from different sources and waiting longer to book their trips, Hickok said.
25 YEARS AGO
Sept. 10, 1995 — There’s a new home for an old name.
As more than 300 people watched on one of the few recent sunny days, Mayor Jim Hayes did double duty Saturday, dedicating a bust of former U.S. Vice President Charles W. Fairbanks and officially opening the new City Hall at Main School.
The bust was willed to the city by Fairbanks’ granddaughter, Cornelia Fairbanks Albright. She received the bust from Warren Charles, second-oldest of Charles Fairbanks’ five children.
50 YEARS AGO
Sept. 10, 1970 — JUNEAU — The final and official tallies of Alaska's primary election voting were released today, but they revealed only one significant development from race results provided Aug. 26 on the basis of incomplete and unofficial returns.
The change was on constitutional amendment No. 2, calling for elimination of English language ability as a prerequisite for voting. Official figures show the proposal passed 34,079 to 32,578. Early unofficial returns had indicated it would be a tight decision, with final news media figures Aug. 26 totaling 24,333 in favor and 25,428 against.
Other major races and questions hewed to early predictions. Incumbent Gov. Keith H. Miller won Republican nomination overwhelmingly over challenger Howard Pollock, 19,019 to 16,602. Former Gov. William Egan ran away with Democratic endorsement, garnering a total of 23,883 votes. His major challenger, Anchorage grocer Larry Carr, polled only 11,280 votes, with James Russell of Fairbanks receiving a total of 213.
75 YEARS AGO
Sept. 10, 1945 — WASHINGTON, D.C. — Maybe some of the glamor has been knocked off by the war but it's a safe bet that the people of "the States" know more about their two outlying territories now than ever before.
And Congress knows more about them, too, which, perhaps is more to the point. For both Alaska and Hawaii are bidding anxiously for statehood, and these two cornerstones of western defense found their way into nearly every discussion of the Pacific war.