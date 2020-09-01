10 YEARS AGO
Sept. 1, 2010 — In what could be the biggest political upset of the year, Sen. Lisa Murkowski conceded the Republican nomination to Fairbanks attorney Joe Miller on Tuesday night.
Murkowski hastily announced a press conference Tuesday afternoon at her Anchorage campaign headquarters after the First day of counting absentee and questioned ballots following the Aug. 24 primary.
After an additional 15,000 ballots were counted, Murkowski still trailed Miller by more than 1,600 votes.
“Based on where we are right now, I don’t see a scenario where the primary will turn out in my favor,” Murkowski said. “For that reason, and for the good of Alaska, I am no conceding the race for the Republican nomination.”
25 YEARS AGO
Sept. 1, 1995 — It’s easy to blame wolves and bears for the North Slope’s crashing moose population, but predators don’t explain the cluster of carcasses found near the Chandler River.
“It’s kind of mysterious what’s going on with the moose,” said Geoff Carroll, a state biologist in game management unit 26A, a sprawling region covering the western 2/3 of the Slope. “The population has declined by 50 percent in the last four years and no calves survived the last two springs.”
Four years ago the Alaska Department of Fish and Game found 1,537 moose in Carroll’s district. But this spring biologists only counted 757 moose in the area, confirming the observations from worried guides and hunters.
“You can’t hardly find a moose up here anymore,” said Umiat Enterprises pilot O.J. Smith, who has been flying and guiding hunters on the slope for nearly 40 years. “It’s crashed. All the guides have canceled out of moose hunts.”
50 YEARS AGO
Sept. 1, 1970 — Five new directors of the Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, all men, were elected in balloting last month, Manager Wally Baer announced yesterday.
Elected from among 13 nominees were: Ken Carson, Earl Cook, Al Fleetwood, Louie Krizeand Dick Wien.
They will succeed retiring directors Ron Davis, Marvin Andresen, Leo Schlotfeldt, Mel Harris and Ed Philleo. Some 300 Chamber members voted.
Chamber officers will be elected at a meeting of old and new directors Sept. 14. The installation banquet will be held Sept. 25 at a place to be announced later.
75 YEARS AGO
Sept. 1, 1945 — NOME — The famous Nome beach experienced another gold rush this week.
Not only gold nuggets and "colors" but odd pieces of silverware, jewelry and rings were uncovered by the heavy surf resulting from a recent storm. Literally hundreds of persons waded up and down gathering glittering objects, small nuggets and free gold churned up from the sand.
The jewelry and silverware were mostly traceable to the big storm of 1913, the Board of Trade fire in 1925 and the great fire of 1934.