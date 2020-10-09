10 YEARS AGO
Oct. 9, 2010 — When Cynthia Henry sat down at her first meeting with the University of Alaska Board of Regents nearly eight years ago, she remembers a briefing about a badly needed science building that officials wanted to construct on Fairbanks’ upper campus.
The name of that facility has changed through the years — it was first identified with the acronyms BiCS, then BIOS, then its current label, the Life Sciences Classroom and Laboratory Facility.
But through years of lobbying and maneuvering, the $108.6 million building has remained the conspicuous missing piece on the University of Alaska Fairbanks’ West Ridge.
“It feels really overdue,” said Henry, who leads the UA Board of Regents today. “Sometimes an idea floats in and it goes away. I think it enhances its merit that this building keeps coming back, year after year.”
25 YEARS AGO
Oct. 9, 1995 — Give Ron Inouye a mountain, whether paper, snow or tape, and he’ll tackle it.
As editor of the Alaska and Polar Regions bibliography at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, Inouye spends his days buried in the inner recesses of the Elmer E. Rasmuson Library scanning an avalanche of more than 500 periodicals the library receives each month.
When he gets into the sunlight, his preferred place is burning up the slopes on the north face of Pedro Dome, where he’s been a member of the Skiland ski patrol for 20 years.
When skiing is out of season, Inouye, 50, spends his time recording and transcribing the voices of Alaska’s living pioneers, an oral history project that has become more than a casual hobby.
50 YEARS AGO
Oct. 9, 1970 — The Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly last night postponed final action on an ordinance to purchase a school site, installed newly-elected borough officers and discussed tax suit filed against the borough by the J.C. Penney Company.
The land purchase ordinance calls for the acquisition of 18.33 acres in the Hamilton Acres area for $128,310, about $7,000 per acre. Several persons who spoke on the matter during public hearing felt the price was too high.
Gus Rodes, frequent critic of the assembly and an unsuccessful candidate for borough chairman in Tuesday's election, said there is other land in the same area which is less expensive. He said if the borough did decide on the parcel of land in question a condemnation action should be started in an attempt to obtain it at a lower price.
Mario Miller, also an unsuccessful candidate for the assembly, said he was told by the borough assessor's office the property in question was appraised at only $1,500 per acre.
75 YEARS AGO
Oct. 9, 1945 — WASHINGTON, D.C. — Appointment of Colonel John P. Johnson of the Army Transportation Corps as General Manager on the government-owned Alaska Railroad was announced today by Secretary of Interior Harold L. Ickes.
Johnson will succeed Colonel Otto F. Ohlson who will retire December 31 after heading the railroad since August 1, 1928.
Colonel Johnson, a resident of Topeka, Kan., began his railroad career in 1917 as an engineering apprentice on the Atchison, Topeka & Santa Fe Railroad.
In the Army, he served on both the Iraq and the Iran State Railroad and later organized an Army transportation program in India. Recently he headed railroad operations for Gen. Douglas MacArthur in the Philippines.