10 YEARS AGO
Oct. 8, 2010 — JUNEAU — Nearly two weeks after declaring the gloves off in her rematch with Republican rival Joe Miller, U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski took aim at the conservative’s contention that the era of earmarks is dead, saying aid to further build infrastructure in this still-young state is vital, not pork.
During a forum in Anchorage on Thursday, she suggested — to loud applause — that if such cuts are to be made, perhaps the best place to start looking to make them is in the Lower 48.
25 YEARS AGO
Oct. 8, 1995 — Like mythic knights tugging on the sword in the stone, North Slope oil producers keep reaching, without payoff, for the tantalizing rewards locked in the shallow sands of Alaska’s West Sak.
“There’s a couple billion barrels of that heavy oil in place. That’s a pretty big target,” said Al Hastings, who worked for Conoco during that producer’s costly pilot project tapping the gigantic field of thick, cold crude.
BP Exploration recently estimated West Sak might contain as much as 16 billion barrels of heavy oil. This July Arco executive Scott Kerr told a congressional committee the formation’s “oil-in-place exceeds 10 billion barrels, which makes it larger than the Kuparuk field but smaller than Prudhoe Bay.”
The staggering size of West Sak, and the similar Ugnu sands, has caused some environmentalists to view the North Slope’s heavy oil formations as sleeping giants, whose development could offset Prudhoe’s declining production. Those opposed to permitting exploration inside the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge point to West Sak’s proven reservoir as a ready alternative source of oil needed to keep the trans-Alaska pipeline in business.
50 YEARS AGO
Oct. 8, 1970 — The central idea to come out of last night's public hearing conducted by the borough's Air Pollution Control Commission was that if borough residents want dean air they are going to have to pay for it, either in money or inconvenience.
The turnout at the hearing was small — only 24 persons — but of that group 14 testified. The purpose of the hearing was to give the public a chance to comment on just what an ordinance to control air pollution in the borough should include. The speakers, differing from some in most public hearings held in the area, avoided any irrelevant harangues and offered usually solid, well thought out opinions and suggestions.
The most obnoxious form of air pollution, many agreed, is the fee fog which blankets Fairbanks during the winter months. One of the first steps in correcting the ice fog problem, according to some who testified, is to stop the idling of automobiles during the winter, especially in the downtown area of Fairbanks.
This ted to a considerable discussion on the alternatives. For instance, if cars are not allowed to idle there are going to have to be electric plug-ins available. Jim Movius, general manager of the Municipal Utilties System, said his facilities could probably handle the increased electrical load but pointed out the plug-in installation could prove very expensive.
75 YEARS AGO
Oct. 8, 1945 — KETCHIKAN — The majority of persons interviewed by the Ketchikan Chronicle favor immediate statehood for Alaska, 131 out of 250 polled endorsing the proposal.
The paper said Saturday 61 indicated they had open minds on the issue while 58 definitely were opposed.
The opponents showed their greatest concern over Alaska's ability to finance statehood without more permanent population and the tremendous development resources needed to overcome the present seasonal industries.