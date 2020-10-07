10 YEARS AGO
Oct. 7, 2010 — Municipal voters Tuesday threw out three incumbents and reversed a key component of the borough mayor’s pollution-control plan — one of his main initiatives since taking office last year — in what some say is reflective of a national anti-incumbency mood.
“There is a feeling among a lot of voters in the United States: Throw the bums out,” former Fairbanks North Star Borough Assemblyman Randy Frank said. “Maybe a little bit of that got into the local races.”
The mood appears to have influenced both city and borough races. Voters in the city of Fairbanks replaced incumbent Mayor Terry Strle with City Councilman Jerry Cleworth.
Borough-wide, long-time Assemblyman Guy Sattley was replaced by former parks director Karl Kassel and incumbent Hank Bartos lost to radio talk show host Michael Dukes. Also, incumbent Kelly Brown was defeated by Natalie Howard in Howard’s first time going before the voters.
25 YEARS AGO
Oct. 7, 1995 — Fairbanks survived Thursday’s 6.2 earthquake, and the more than 60 aftershocks, with no lasting damage and no reported injuries. But what if it had been centered in town?”
The epicenter of Thursday night’s quake was about 34 miles outside of town, on a fault heading north away from Fairbanks. That saved the city some considerable damage, said Roger Hansen, the state seismologist at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
“If it went through town it could have created a much more dangerous situation,” Hansen said.
In California, where fault lines don’t go far without running into packed neighborhoods, tremors of a magnitude similar to Thursday’s in Fairbanks have killed several people and caused millions of dollars in damage.
The 1989 Loma Prieta earthquake in Oakland, Calif., which forced the cancellation of World Series Games, was a magnitude 6.9. The 1994 Northridge earthquake was a magnitude 7.
50 YEARS AGO
Oct. 7, 1970 — Gov. Keith Miller said Tuesday Alaska is entering “new era” of road-building in which the state will have 14,150 miles of new highways by 1990.
Speaking at the dedication of a new Highways Department complex here Tuesday, Miller said, “Then highways will link villages that previously have not had surface transportation connections with their neighboring villages, let alone distant communities and cities.”
“Alaskans will be able to go from Dillingham to Delaware, Nome to New York and Barrow to Boston,” he said.
Citing a “record highway construction year in Alaska,” Miller said the state will carry our 150 projects totaling about $140 million during this and the upcoming construction season. “That’s more highway construction than was completed during the first five years of statehood,” he said.
Miller said the new construction includes the new Fairbanks-Anchorage highway, scheduled to be opened next fall.
75 YEARS AGO
Oct. 7, 1945 — The News-Miner did not print on this day. Here is an item from Oct. 6, 1945 — WASHINGTON, D.C. — Interior Secretary Harold L. Ickes has asked Congress for authority to lease shore lands in Alaska. He said the authority is necessary to plan for future and present needs.
The proposed legislation, he said, would not interfere with laws regrading shore space between claims, mining laws or with Indian or other valid existing rights.
It would permit provision, he explained, for space needed for business, commercial and other enterprises “ well as for protection of recognized conservation policies.
Chairman Hatch, Democrat of New Mexico of the Senate Public Lands Committee has introduced a bill embodying Ickes’ recommendations.