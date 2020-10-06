10 YEARS AGO
Oct. 6, 2010 — Jerry Cleworth will move from his City Council seat into the Fairbanks city mayor’s chair this fall after defeating incumbent Terry Strle by 7 percentage points, or 252 votes, on Tuesday.
“I look forward to getting into the city right now,” he said Tuesday night at the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly chambers, a gathering place for those watching election returns. “The budget needs to be adopted by Dec. 15.”
Beyond that, Cleworth said he wants to focus on the bigger picture, such as attracting new businesses to downtown Fairbanks, including basic services like a grocery store.
25 YEARS AGO
Oct. 6, 1995 — The biggest earthquake to hit the Interior in 28 years rattled Fairbanks residents Thursday night.
Products tumbled from grocery store shelves, dishes rattled in home cabinets, pictures fell off walls, and at least some residents sought safe haven. However, police and troopers reported no injuries or serious damages due to the quake.
The 9:23 p.m. temblor measured a bone-jarring magnitude 6.4, according to seismologists at the University of Alaska Fairbanks’ Geophysical Institute.
Thursday’s earthquake was the equivalent of an explosion of about 30,000 tons of dynamite — twice the size of the atomic bomb that exploded over Hiroshima.
The ground motion was 1,000 times stronger than an earthquake at 4:49 p.m. Saturday, which measured magnitude 3.3.
“It was awesome,” said tourist Linda Freeman, who watched glasses clink and Lone Star beer cans topple off shelves at Skinny Dick’s Halfway Inn, 20 miles south of Fairbanks on the Parks Highway.
50 YEARS AGO
Oct. 6, 1970 — The Interior District of the Alaska Department of Highways, which dedicates its new complex today, is larger than every state in the union except Texas and Alaska.
The state’s largest district has few roads when compared to the complicated highway networks found in other states. Some district personnel working on the 1,600 miles of highway in the Interior region rarely come in contact with their department’s facilities.
“There are people working on the Steese Highway who we never see but twice a year,” said Peter Riley, administrator for the district.
The vast area supplies its own special problems. Access into an area cannot always be made conveniently by road; the department must use airplane or helicopter to reach some proposed highway sites.
75 YEARS AGO
Oct. 6, 1945 — PEORIA, Ill. — Bowser, a cinnamon-colored dog of mixed ancestry, is a full-fledged, paid-up member of the Brotherhood of Railroad Trainmen.
Every afternoon, when the Burlington switch engine starts on its daily chores, Bowser comes running from his home across the street and leaps aboard. He sits on the perch of Fireman Ray Litz all during the 4 1/2 hours run.
The day and night crew workers pay Bowser’s monthly dues in the Brotherhood —$3.50.