10 YEARS AGO
Oct. 5, 2010 — ANCHORAGE — George Rogers, an unassuming giant among Alaska’s founding fathers, has died at 93.
Rogers was considered an economic architect who helped shape the territory into the nation’s 49th state. He was a technical consultant to the Alaska Constitutional Convention.
When the convention secretary took a sick leave, Rogers stepped in to do that job as well, said Vic Fischer, a former Democratic legislator and convention delegate who became a good friend of Rogers.
25 YEARS AGO
Oct. 5, 1995 — ANCHORAGE — If Tuesday’s vote to reverse Barrow’s alcohol ban survives an examination of 159 questionable ballots, the city could be headed for something Alaskans have little experience in: a community going from dry status to wet.
With all but the questionable ballots counted, the tally stands at 888 favoring legalizing alcohol to 810 against. Barrow officials are sending the voter information from the disputed ballots to the state elections division in Nome to see if the voters were qualified to cast ballots.
A final count could be available as early as Friday, said Barrow City Attorney Karen Hegyi.
50 YEARS AGO
Oct. 5, 1970 — The University of Alaska's Geophysical Institute announced Sunday it will launch a series of research rockets next month from a site at Poker Flats, 30 miles north of Fairbanks.
Dr. Eugene M. Wescott, co-director of the project, said green and purple colors will be visible from the Fairbanks area as scientists fire rocket-borne releases of barium vapor.
The vapor, to be launched about Nov. 18, will reach at least 100 miles high association" between Townshend and Taylor would "necessarily obviate any objectivity in such an evaluation."
"I feel that independence of each member of the school board, unaffected by close personal friendship with the administration, is essential to maintain the checks and balances that must exist between the administration and the people.
Independence does not mean animosity, nor does it mean a rubber stamp," Heine concluded.
75 YEARS AGO
Oct. 5, 1945 — Marching to the music of the Ladd Field AAF band, a parade of school children and others will touch off Fire Prevention Week in Fairbanks Monday.
The parade will start at 3 p.m. A crash truck from Ladd Field will be among the equipment on display in the line of march.
In addition to the parade a week-long series of radio talks by representatives of civic organizations is scheduled. Fire Chief Gene Woodcox will lead off Monday, speaking for the Rotary Club.