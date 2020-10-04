10 YEARS AGO
Oct. 4, 2010 — It’s the local election that’s one day away, but candidates for statewide office and Congress are anything but quiet, particularly in the U.S. Senate race.
Republican Senate nominee Joe Miller was in South-central on Sunday and will host a town hall meeting at Fairbanks’ Carlson Center tonight. Supporters for write-in candidate and incumbent Sen. Lisa Murkowski held a rally yesterday in Anchorage. And Democrat and Sitka Mayor Scott McAdams held a telephone town hall Sunday that his campaign said drew hundreds, if not thousands, of callers.
The three have agreed, McAdams spokeswoman Heather Handyside said, to an Oct. 11 debate in Anchorage
25 YEARS AGO
Oct. 4, 1995 — Mayor Jim Hayes won re-election Tuesday night, but voters radically changed the way he’ll conduct business.
Proposition I, approved 3,081 to 1,504, transferred the day-today operation of the city to a strong mayor and dumped the city manager form of government in place for nearly 50 years.
Hayes will assume the powers as full-time mayor as soon as the election is certified and he is sworn in at the Oct. 9 council meeting. Until then, City Manager Pat Cole will remain in Charge.
“I feel good about being elected, I didn’t take the voters for granted. I still went door to door and did mail outs,” Hayes said. ‘‘I’m more experienced and more conservative than the other candidates.”
50 YEARS AGO
Oct. 4, 1970 — The News-Miner did not print on this day. Here is an item from Oct. 3, 1970 — Two dozen Alaskan Natives gave a mutual nod of approval yesterday to seven pieces of proposed federal legislation, which if passed, would drastically change the U.S. government's role in relations with Natives. The bills were introduced to the gathered Natives at a public hearing held yesterday by the National Council on Indian Opportunity.
Eight Native Americans from all parts of the United States serve on the council with representatives from seven federal departments. The council, formed in 1968, is chaired by Vice President Spiro T. Agnew and has an administrative staff of seven.
75 YEARS AGO
Oct. 4, 1945 — WASHINGTON, D.C. — Counsel for native of three Alaskan Indian villages today reasserted their claim to exclusive possession of about 3,000,000 acres of hunting and fishing lands in Southeastern Alaska.
A written argument filed with the Interior Department on behalf of the Natives contended there is no evidence to support Secretary of Interior Ickes' recent finding that they had forfeited their aboriginal rights to the lands.
Ickes has upheld their claims to 273,000 acres, about eight per cent of the total lands claimed.