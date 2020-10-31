10 YEARS AGO
Oct. 31, 2010 — Following Tuesday’s election, Congress will have few issues to deal with, but one pressing matter on the agenda is tax cuts enacted by former President George W. Bush, which are set to expire at the end of the year.
Bush believed the tax cuts across all income brackets would spur economic growth, though critics say the biggest benefit has been seen by the most wealthy Americans and the cuts have significantly increased the national debt.
All three major party candidates for U.S. Senate in Alaska support extending the tax cuts for the most part.
25 YEARS AGO
Oct. 31, 1995 — MONTREAL — By the slenderest of margins, voters decided on Monday that Quebec would remain a part of Canada.
With more than 99 percent of the votes counted, Quebec residents rejected 50.5 percent to 49.5 percent a proposal that could have led to the creation of a new nation. The vote ended a frenzied and bitter referendum campaign that divided families and neighborhoods and caused all Canadians to wonder whether their country would eventually disintegrate.
More than 92 percent of Quebec’s 5 million eligible voters cast their ballots, a record for any vote in the province’s history. The previous record of 85.6 percent was set in the last Quebec independence referendum 15 years ago. Then separatists lost, 60 percent to 40 percent.
50 YEARS AGO
Oct. 31, 1970 — ANCHORAGE — Attorneys for former Gov. William Egan have filed a $100,000 libel suit against the Miller-Ward Booster Club of Juneau and two state employees.
The suit, filed Friday, named Newton Cutler, chairman of the club; State Trooper Capt. James Barkley, and John Beard, legislative assistant to Gov. Keith Miller.
The complaint did not name Miller himself. The suit climaxed a controversy over a quote attributed to Egan and contained in campaign literature distributed.
75 YEARS AGO
Oct. 31, 1945 — SEATTLE — Seattle steamship operators today were awaiting action of a Senate subcommittee which is studying a proposed amendment to the "Ship Sales Bill," to permit special construction of ships for the Alaska trade.
S. J. Swanson, vice president of Alaska Transportation Company, said he believed the measure has an "excellent" chance of passage. Swanson recently returned from Washington, D.C.