10 YEARS AGO
Oct. 30, 2010 — Alaska Native corporations have a huge impact in the state, unlike any other place in the country. But the three major candidates for U.S. Senate sometimes have conflicting views on the place of preferential contracts for these corporations and other issues affecting Alaska Natives.
In a speech to the Alaska Federation of Natives last week, Republican write-in candidate Sen. Lisa Murkowski touted a long list of accomplishments on behalf of Alaska Natives, including expansion of federal hate crime laws and work to reject English only legislation that could harm the teaching of indigenous languages.
Murkowski, a Republican, supports the 8(a) preferential contracting program, saying the contracts given to Alaska Native corporations have helped keep villages viable by paying dividends, funding scholarships and helping to preserve culture. She said recent efforts in the Senate to reform the program have been done “behind closed doors and in the dead of night."
25 YEARS AGO
Oct. 30, 1995 — BETTLES — When the visitor’s Piper Navajo pulls in for a landing in this tiny Brooks Range community, the first landmark is a pair of neat, two-story houses — one gray, the other red.
Both sit empty.
The National Park Service owns these circa-1940 buildings, shelling out about $2,000 a month in heating and utility bills. The foundations would otherwise crack in the cold, said Jeff Mow, chief of operations for Gates of the Arctic National Park and Preserve. “We are desperate to try and get rid of those.”
Park Service staffers live in the duplexes each summer. But for the next seven months, the empty buildings will be warm and stocked with refrigerators, toasters, stoves, TVs, couches, beds and telephones.
50 YEARS AGO
Oct. 30, 1970 — William Smallwood, a victim of chronic kidney failure, probably won't have financial worries, thanks to efforts of the local chapter of the Teamsters Union, Hunter School and individual residents.
Smallwood, 322 Lakeview, has been accepted by the Northwest Kidney Center in Seattle, and provided with a portable artificial kidney. The treatment however, is quite expensive and Smallwood is hoping for help from the community.
He has already received some. Mr. and Mrs. Wesley Yager, 2027 Lakeview Terrace, Smallwood's brother and sister-in-law, are accepting contributions to be forwarded to the kidney center. They have already received several, Mrs. Marylou Yager said this morning.
The local chapter of the Teamsters Union in sponsoring a drive to purchase the artificial kidney machine, costing $6,000-$7,000, Smallwood will use, Wes Yager said this morning.
75 YEARS AGO
Oct. 30, 1945 — NOME — Military police are standing guard today over buildings which contain all winter supplies for this storm-buffeted town.
Martial law was declared here yesterday by Col. W. B. Morgan, commanding officer of the Nome Army Base, after gale-whipped waves undermined structures along the waterfront and piled water a foot deep on Nome's main street.
Winds swept down the Bering Straits at 50 to 80 miles an hour yesterday, whipped across Nome, leveled the village of Unalakleet and then moved southward.