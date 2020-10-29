10 YEARS AGO
Oct. 29, 2010 — This much is sure, David Broome will never forget his first encounter with a moose.
The 19-year-old University of Alaska Fairbanks student found himself playing ring around the spruce tree with an angry cow moose early Tuesday morning on the UAF ski trails and ended up calling 911 for help.
Three UAF police officers responded and shot the moose after it also acted aggressively toward them, as a shaken Broome watched from the safety of a police vehicle.
It was the first time that Broome, who is from Colorado and is in his first year at UAF, had ever seen a moose.
25 YEARS AGO
Oct. 29, 1995 — Arctic Village and Venetie, the two Gwich’in villages leading the fight against drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, courted oil companies and signed an exploratory lease to develop their own lands during the late 1970s and 1980s.
No wells were ever drilled within the 1.8-million acre Venetie Indian Reservation, but the Gwich’in tribal leadership leased its lands to an Oklahoma company, Rougeot Oil and Gas, which conducted an exploratory program lasting several years. After that first project stalled, tribal officials solicited other oil lease proposals — without success.
Caribou biologists support the distinctions being drawn by Gwich’in leaders, who claim that pumping oil from the Yukon Flats, as opposed to development in the refuge, poses less threat to the local caribou.
50 YEARS AGO
Oct. 29, 1970 — Funding of the new Fairbanks Community Hospital was the main topic of discussion at a hospital board meeting held this morning at the Travelers Inn and chaired by board president William R. Wood, president of the University of Alaska.
"We're going to come up to a blank wall one of these days," said Harry Porter, chairman of the board's construction committee.
Porter estimated that another $1 million-plus would be necessary to finish the hospital job.
The Radio Corporation of America brought the hospital $10,000 closer to financial solvency this morning when G. V. Bartley, RCA station manager at the NASA STADAN station at Gilmore Creek, handed hospital board treasurer Forbes Baker a check for that amount. The $10,000 was the third and final installment of a $30,000 pledge made by RCA in 1967.
75 YEARS AGO
Oct. 29, 1945 — Fairbanks did it! As the rest of the nation reached into its pockets today to begin raising $11,000,000,000 in the final Victory Loan, Fairbanks went "over the top" on the first day of the drive, raising its $200,000 Series E Bond quota. As the "Victory Army" stood ready to collect the laurels for its final big push, Fairbanks was in a position to claim top honors throughout the entire United States.
The Fairbanks Victory Bond Committee, organized by the Chamber of Commerce, which sponsored the final drive, reported at mid-afternoon that $201,293.50, over the required $200,000, had been collected, and that pledges had been received for the entire balance. Committee members were in a fever of activity and members of the "Victory Army" worked furiously in the last opportunity to gain a V.