10 YEARS AGO
Oct. 28, 2010 — Republican U.S. Senate candidate Joe Miller said Wednesday the opening of his personnel file to the public has taken politics to a new level but that he should have made the documents public earlier.
During the past two weeks, the story of his misuse of Fairbanks North Star Borough computers while employed as a part-time attorney in March 2008 has gradually become public.
“This is kind of a new level of lack of any type of privacy, but you know what, I think if Alaskans, if they want to know, should know,” Miller said in an interview with the Daily News-Miner on Wednesday afternoon.
25 YEARS AGO
Oct. 28, 1995 — ANCHORAGE — U.S. Rep. Don Young says he has been trying to get the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge open to oil and gas drilling for the past 24 years.
On Thursday, he finally got a measure through on his side of the Capitol, the House of Representatives. And less than 24 hours later, a provision that would allow oil and gas exploration on ANWR survived efforts to remove it from the Republican budget plan in the Senate.
An amendment was offered by Montana Sen. Max Baucus that would have stricken the ANWR provision. It was voted down by a margin of 51-to-48.
Baucus, a senior Democrat on the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, is a longtime opponent of ANWR development.
50 YEARS AGO
Oct. 28, 1970 — “It’s your future — prepare for it” is the theme of the fifth National Vocational Guidance Week which will be observed throughout the city and nation Oct. 25-31 under the sponsorship of the National Vocational Guidance Association.
This week emphasizes a basic American Freedom, the freedom to select one’s occupation. The theme points up the fact that in the final analysis, “your career is up to you. ”The individual must take the initiative for selecting a career area.
75 YEARS AGO
Oct. 28, 1945 — The News-Miner did not print on this day. Here is an item from Oct. 27, 1945 — NEW YORK — President Truman proclaimed to the world today a 12-point foreign policy based on the use of military power to preserve peace while planning to outlaw the atomic bomb.
“Loss of faith in the effectiveness of international organization” is the great threat to peace, he said. “In an atomic age it would be nothing short of disastrous.
Until world cooperation reaches the state where atomic methods of destruction can be “definitely and effectively outlawed forever,” the United States will hold the weapon as a “sacred trust.”