10 YEARS AGO
Oct. 27, 2010 — Republican U.S. Senate can-didate Joe Miller lied to his former employer several times about using others’ computers for political purposes in 2008 before he finally told the truth, according to documents released Tuesday by the Fairbanks North Star Borough in response to a court order in lawsuits brought by two media outlets.
Documents also show that Miller was barred from employment with the borough for three years after he resigned from his job as a part-time attorney. Mill-er’s personnel action form said the move was made because of “insufficient notice given.”
25 YEARS AGO
Oct. 27, 1995 — It’s no flying squirrel. This one took the mail truck north from Seattle.
A Douglas’s squirrel turned up Monday at the post office’s main branch at Fairbanks Interna-tional Airport after stowing away in the van and ar-riving in Alaska by barge. Douglas’s squirrels are a protected species in Washington state, so state wild-life officials there are eager to release it back into the wild.
“They’re making a major news event of it down there,” said Bob Hunter, a wildlife technician with the Alaska Department of Fish and Game. “They’re going to have all the media at the airport when the squirrel gets off the plane.”
50 YEARS AGO
Oct. 27, 1970 — Doors will be thrown open and the public will be invited to visit local schools this week in observance of American Education Week.
The theme this year is “Shape Schools for the 70’s” and is sponsored by the National Education Association, the American Legion and the United States Office of Education.
The purpose of American Education Week is to increase public understanding of the schools to encourage parents to visit the schools and become acquainted with the programs and to enlist the support of parents and others in a joint partnership in the improvement of the entire educational enterprise.
75 YEARS AGO
Oct. 27, 1945 —SYDNEY, Nova Scotia — Two Canadians who hope to cross the Atlantic in a 10-foot barrel plan to set sail at the first break in the weather.
Mark Charlton, 29-year-old tool-maker, and Peter Olson, 62, Norwegian-born sealer and sailmaker, estimate the trip will take 40 days.
The barrel, launched last week, is constructed of heavy oak staves, fitted with a heavy keel and has a bief superstructure.