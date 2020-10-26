10 YEARS AGO
Oct. 26, 2010 — The three major candidates for U.S. Senate emphasized familiar campaign themes during a forum in Fairbanks on Monday, with a debate that centered largely on the role and size of the federal government.
The Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce hosted the Carlson Center debate, which featured Democrat Scott McAdams, Republican Joe Miller and Republican writein candidate Lisa Murkowski with a combination of audience questions and back-and-forth debate.
Murkowski, the incumbent, touted her experience, positioning and ability to get things done in Washington. Miller stressed the need for greater resource development and independence from a government that he said is on the brink of bankruptcy. McAdams stressed his belief in federal investment in Alaska and an environmentally sound prodevelopment policy.
25 YEARS AGO
Oct. 26, 1995 — Although the Fairbanks Fire Department is buying a new ladder truck, the average age of its firetrucks is 20 years, resulting in numerous expensive breakdowns that leave the city short of emergency equipment.
However, both Public Safety Director Mike Pulice and city Mayor Jim Hayes have plans that, with some creative financing, could net the city two new fire trucks.
But even the city’s new $556,000 ladder truck will not be operational for about three weeks. Its drive train and pumping mechanism broke on the way to Fairbanks, forcing it to be towed from North way.
Public Works Director Dave Jacoby said it was not clear how the damage occurred but said the city would not pay any of the estimated $25,000 repair bill because the city has not taken ownership of the truck.
50 YEARS AGO
Oct. 26, 1970 — A Fairbanks man was named the state's Conservationist of the Year for his work throughout Alaska in the field of water supply, sewage disposal, and solid waste management in cold regions at an awards banquet Saturday night.
Amos J. Alter, 2015 Hilton, received the honor at the Alaska Sportsmen's Council Conservation Achievement Program Recognition Banquet at the Switzerland Restaurant.
Four other awards were presented at the banquet by Bert Hall, commissioner of Health and Welfare, attending in place of Gov. Keith H. Miller who had been scheduled to give out the awards.
75 YEARS AGO
Oct. 26, 1945 — Consolidation of five pioneer Alaskan airlines into one $750,000 company that will operate a fleet of 19 planes over 2,500 miles of routes in northern and western Alaska was announced today by Frank Pollack.
The new company, to be known as Northern Consolidated Airlines, Inc., will include the Nat Browne Flying Service of Bethel, Ray Peterson Flying Service of Anchorage, Jim Dodson Air Service of Fairbanks, Gillam Airlines of Fairbanks and Bristol Bay Air Service. Hearings before the Civil Aeronautics Board will be held soon on the application for consolidation.
According to Pollack, who takes over operation of the Gillam Airlines on November 1 after several weeks of negotiations, a unique feature of the new consolidation will be that the present operators will continue to manage the service in the various regions they cover at present. Pooling of resources and experience will enable the new firm to improve and speed up the service, he said.