10 YEARS AGO
Oct. 25, 2010 — KODIAK — Pollock boats and other commercial fishermen in the Gulf of Alaska have accidentally caught an estimated 58,336 king salmon this year, a level of bycatch that could trigger restrictions.
In recent years Gulf of Alaska bycatch numbers have hovered around 20,000 fish. This year's numbers surprised both the industry and regulators.
"By far this is the largest (bycatch) we have ever seen," said Josh Keaton, a fisheries manager with the National Marine Fisheries Service. "Hopefully it means a lot of kings are out there to be caught and they ran into a big pack."
25 YEARS AGO
Oct. 25, 1995 — Totem Ocean Trailer Express managers announced Tuesday their company will restructure shipping rates, increasing them nearly 4 percent for most customers.
Joe Finkel, TOTE terminal manager in Fairbanks, said the shipping hikes are needed because the company’s operating costs have either gone up or are expected to increase.
“Our cost for rental land at the Port of Anchorage has a significant increase,” Finkel said. “All of our other contracts contain escalators that will increase our operating costs in the next year.”
Among TOTE’s rising costs are terms of a longshore labor contract, environmental compliance expenses and a 4 percent rate hike charged by the Alaska Railroad to haul TOTE trailers on flatcars between Anchorage and Fairbanks, Finkel said. TOTE also plans to spend $5.1 million on new trailers and other equipment.
50 YEARS AGO
Oct. 25, 1970 — The News-Miner did not print on this day. Here is an item from Oct. 24, 1970 — William A Egan, Democratic candidate for governor, said yesterday he believes the 40 million acres asked by Alaska Natives in settlement of their land claims is too much, but said he believes the state should participate in the financial payment and could go as high as a two per cent overriding royalty on sale of land and oil and gas leases.
Egan and his running mate, H.A. Boucher, attended a luncheon of the Farthest North Press Club at the Villa.
Questioning of the candidate regarding the amount of land he believes the Natives should receive brought no specific figure, but Egan mentioned 15 million acres. He emphasized, however, that he had not had an opportunity to determine exactly how much would be a fair amount — fair to both Natives and other Alaskans.
"I suppose if I were a Native I'd ask for as much as 40 million acres," he said.
75 YEARS AGO
Oct. 25, 1945 — The long-awaited inland airway connection between Fairbanks and the States was in operation today, with Canadian Pacific Airlines flying passengers over the route to Edmonton after a number of familiarization flights with cargo only.
Among the first passengers to take advantage of the new and more direct route to the eastern part of the United States was Marshall C. Hoppin, new president of Alaska Airlines, who flew up from Anchorage to board the CPA here this morning on a quick trip to Washington, D.C., to attend the Pacific air route hearings.