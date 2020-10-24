10 YEARS AGO
Oct. 24, 2010 — A Superior Court judge ruled Saturday that most of the Fairbanks North Star Borough personnel documents of U.S. Senate candidate Joe Miller should be released to the public.
Judge Winston Burbank said the majority of Miller’s borough personnel records are of public interest. Miller, the Republican nominee in the Senate race, worked as a part-time borough attorney from 2002-09.
The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner and Alaska Dispatch website filed lawsuits Oct. 11 asking for a more thorough release of Miller's records, and were subsequently joined by the Anchorage Daily News and Associated Press. Miller had argued against those documents being released to the public, saying such a move would violate his privacy rights.
25 YEARS AGO
Oct. 24, 1995 — Devan Foster bagged a real trophy during his family’s canoe trip through the White Mountains earlier this summer.
And while most hunters would happily return with a 60-inch bull moose, this 12-year-old’s prize was of an entirely different caliber.
He bagged a 20,000-year-old lion.
Devan discovered the fossilized skull of an extinct North American lion on a rocky beach along Birch Creek, about 90 miles east of Fairbanks. The rare fossil, which is probably 18,000 to 22,000 years old, is an important find that sheds light on conditions in Alaska’s Interior during the last ice age, according to University of Alaska geologists.
50 YEARS AGO
Oct. 24, 1970 — ANCHORAGE — Dismissing assurances from Interior Secretary Walter Hickel, the National Congress of American Indians Friday passed a resolution asking Hickel to extend the federal land freeze in Alaska "without modification."
The action came as more than 500 delegates representing some 100 Indian tribes from throughout the United States prepared to adjourn their week-long convention in Anchorage.
Warning that "any further disposition of the public lands in Alaska would be inconsistent with the national policy that Natives of Alaska shall not be disturbed in their possession of lands they have historically used and occupied." the resolution asked that Hickel publicly pledge to continue the two-year-old freeze.
Hickel told Indian leaders earlier in the week the Interior department probably would lift the freeze partially when it expires Dec. 31, but would continue to protect land around Alaska's Native villages for possible future selection under terms of a settlement bill.
75 YEARS AGO
Oct. 24, 1945 — LOS ANGELES — The speed of light now can be measured to within an accuracy of .0000000000000003 of a second, Dr. William W. Hansen, director of Stanford University's new Microwave Laboratory, has announced.
He told a meeting of Stanford alumni yesterday that the measurement is accomplished in a four-inch cylinder by use of radio microwaves. He said the new method would be of great interest to astronomers who use the velocity of light to measure distances of the stars.