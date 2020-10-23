10 YEARS AGO
Oct. 23, 2010 — Alaska Federation of Natives delegates reacted enthusiastically on Friday to news that one of their own has been selected to be a policy adviser for the U.S. assistant secretary of Indian Affairs.
Elizabeth “Saagulik” Hensley got a long standing ovation from the crowd at AFN after it was announced that she would be an adviser to Larry Echo Hawk. She will move to Washington, D.C. specifically to offer guidance on Alaska Native issues.
Echo Hawk oversees the Bureau of Indian Affairs and Bureau of Indian Health. The agencies have 10,000 employees and an annual budget of $2.6 billion.
Echo Hawk told the AFN crowd that it’s become clear that an aide with a background in Lower 48 Indian issues isn’t necessarily qualified to be an expert on Alaska Natives. He said one of his priorities since accepting the job 17 months ago has been to hire an aide from Alaska.
25 YEARS AGO
Oct. 23, 1995 — Barry W. Jackson, a Fairbanks attorney and former state legislator, is collecting local contributions to support retired Gen. Colin Powell in a possible bid for President of the United States.
The former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, who finished his 20-day book tour last Friday, has not yet announced any definite plans to run for the top office. Powell said he plans to go into seclusion for a couple of weeks, consulting his family and advisers, before announcing a decision.
That hesitancy does not deter Jackson from getting involved in a political campaign that may not occur.
“Is he seriously considering it? I think that is obvious,” Jackson said.
Jackson said a committee called Citizens for Colin Powell, headquartered in Washington, D.C., has formed to raise campaign contributions, provided Powell runs for political office.
50 YEARS AGO
Oct. 23, 1970 — Robert Beardsley, commissioner of highways for the State of Alaska, is excited about his department's 20-year plan for extending the state's present highway system by about 14,150 miles.
The extended system, if realized, would open vast areas of the state for the development of natural resources, including oil, hard-rock minerals and fishing. Beardsley estimates the cost of the program at current values would be slightly more than $2.5 billion.
Several criteria were considered in drawing the 20-year plan. Possibly the main consideration, Beardsley explained, was to punch roads into areas known to contain vast mineral stores.
Population centers will be considered, of course, and fishing centers will be high on the priorities list.
75 YEARS AGO
Oct. 23, 1945 — WASHINGTON, D.C. — Senator Magnuson, Democrat of Washington, said after a call on President Truman yesterday there may be some action shortly on completing "a feasible highway to Alaska."
Magnuson said he gave Mr. Truman a report on the situation as it stands. The President later arranged to take up the matter with Secretary of State Byrnes.
The Senator explained plans are being made to salvage the so-called Military Highway to Alaska with a connection to the United States' Pacific coast.