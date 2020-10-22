10 YEARS AGO
Oct. 22, 2010 — Halt domestic violence. Fix subsistence laws. Increase extracurricular activities to stem suicide rates. Address substance abuse. All angles were pitched at the Alaska Federation of Natives convention, where delegates wrestled Thursday with the question of how rural life can survive myriad challenges.
One suggestion, from 17-year-old Barrow resident Adele Solski, caught a theme connecting other comments. She urged the hundreds in attendance to be mindful of their cultural and traditional roots — but embrace the opportunities offered through access to Alaska’s maturing urban hubs.
“I think it’s important for the youth to step up and want to learn about their culture,” she said.
The convention attendees and delegates spent the afternoon of the annual gathering’s first full day — the convention’s first day in Fairbanks since 2007 — addressing the theme of “Village Survival!” It’s the formal theme of the convention being held at the Carlson Center, and it comes amid chronic reports of high poverty, low employment, frequent suicides and low graduation rates across much of the state.
25 YEARS AGO
Oct. 22, 1995 — As the Fairbanks city officials decide whether to sell the electric portion of the Municipal Utilities System, a group of employees is pressing ahead with plans to be among the potential buyers.
The city council is likely next month to either implement measures to make MUS electric competitive or put the sale issue on the ballot next October.
MUS General Manager Frank Biondi said he hasn’t received any inquiries about a purchase of MUS electric, but he’s not surprised since the utility isn’t officially up for sale.
That’s not stopping the group of about 60 MUS employees, who propose using an employee stock option program to help them buy the utility.
50 YEARS AGO
Oct. 22, 1970 — The Fairbanks Human Rights Commission made public today its dissatisfaction with the City's personnel policies.
For a year the commission has been pressing the city to hire more Natives and Negroes, after a survey in the summer of 1969 revealed that minority-group employees made up less than five percent of the City work force.
"The situation has gotten worse instead of better," said commission chairman Charles Parr. "The City has added fifty-one full-time employees since the initial survey, but actually has one less minority-group employee than it did then."
Pressure by the commission last year led to a directive from City Manager Wally Droz to all department heads, directing them to recruit through the Fairbanks Manpower Center.
A recent check by the commission turned up the fact that less than one-fifth of the vacancies had been listed with the Manpower Center, and that some of those listed had been canceled when the City hired a "walk-in." Hiring "walk-ins," in the commission view, tends to perpetuate all-white departments, and the apparent disregard of the city manager's directive may be responsible for the drop in minority-group hire.
75 YEARS AGO
Oct. 22, 1945 — SEATTLE — The Sitka Sentinel today became the sixth Alaska newspaper to receive direct radio-teletype news service from the Associated Press.
This high-speed news service was first started early in 1945 to the Anchorage Times and Fairbanks News-Miner. Later it was extended to the Juneau Empire, Ketchikan Chronicle, and recently to the Cordova Times.
The Sitka Sentinel, a tri-weekly, will receive service each publication day.