10 YEARS AGO
Oct. 21, 2010 — ANCHORAGE — Some customers of General Communication Inc. say they weren’t notified the company is phasing out unlimited Internet usage, even though GCI says it sent out notices about the new policy in April and May.
GCI estimates that 5 percent of its Internet customers are consuming 70 percent of the bandwidth, and that slows down Internet speed for everyone else.
The Anchorage Daily News reports that about 60,000 GCI customers had an unlimited plan. Some of the heaviest data users have already been moved to limited plans.
GCI hasn’t decided when to enforce the data limits on everyone else, said spokesman David Morris. Most customers will discover their Internet usage is far below the new limits, he said.
25 YEARS AGO
Oct. 21, 1995 — Health risk from water contamination in 6 Mile Village is negligible, but conflicting state agency reports have created a “huge” credibility problem that has shattered public trust and impeded the investigation, said state health officials.
Area water, containing as much as 25 parts per billion of the contaminant trichloroethylene in some wells, “is not a health risk” to residents even though it tests above the 5 ppb federal national standard, said John Middaugh, epidemiologist with the state Division of Public Health.
Of 112 wells in the region, at least 84 have been tested recently, with 14 showing more than 5 ppb. Of those 14, all had less than 25 ppb.
50 YEARS AGO
Oct. 21, 1970 — “Do the student councils run the schools or do the principals?” Mrs. Wanda Van Hoomissen asked the borough school board last night. Mrs. Van Hoomissen, 3 3/4 mile Farmers Loop Road, expressed concern over a study being made by the Lathrop High School student council which reportedly considers the establishment of a student lounge in which students would be allowed to smoke. She was speaking at last night’s school board meeting during the time reserved for public comments.
“Will this permissiveness continue?” Mrs. Van Hoomissen queried. “Will they also have an area for purchasing LSD and those other things?”
75 YEARS AGO
Oct. 21, 1945 — The News-Miner did not print on this day. Here is an item from Oct. 20, 1945 — SEATTLE — Discussions are to be opened immediately between the Canadian government and the United States State Department regarding construction of a western highway to Alaska, Gov. Mon C. Wallgren’s Advisory Commission reported today.
The report said the information came from Kirby Billingsly, Commission member now in Washington, D.C.