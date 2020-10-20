10 YEARS AGO
Oct. 20, 2010 — Fisherman. Carpenter. Pilot. Pianist.
On Tuesday, it didn’t matter what profession the young men had dreamed of becoming. At a workshop during the 2010 Elders and Youth Conference, they said they had been encouraged to have goals and get on their way to achieving them.
The afternoon workshop, titled “The Strength of Our Men,” was led by a few Alaska Native men in different professions around the state. They participated in a panel earlier in the day at the Carlson Center and talked about getting on a healthy path, believing in dreams and mixing traditional and modern living.
At the workshop, Lee Ryan, 29, of Unalakleet, introduced the group of about 25 males from all over Alaska. He next had the group draw pictures of where their lives are headed, or, for the older men, where they have been.
25 YEARS AGO
Oct. 20, 1995 — The borough assembly won’t be regulating display cases at the Noel Wien Public Library after all.
A measure that would require display cases with sexual themes to move to more discreet locations didn’t receive enough votes to advance to a full public hearing during a work session Thursday night.
The proposal follows the Borough Library Commission’s decision Tuesday to allow an exhibit celebrating October as National Gay and Lesbian History Month to remain in the library’s foyer through the end of the month.
The display case has sparked intense controversy among supporters and foes, with one meeting last week drawing roughly 400 people.
Larry Hackenmiller, who cosponsored the ordinance with Bob Logan, wanted the ordinance to go even further by removing display cases from the library altogether. That’s the only way, he argued, to avoid the constitutional free speech argument and keep the public peace.
“The KKK is going to want to move in next. Then the Nazis are going to want in,” he said. “Pretty soon we’re going to have a screaming library. You’re going to need an armed guard just to get in.”
50 YEARS AGO
Oct. 20, 1970 — Three ordinances and one resolution, two of which effect the pocket books of Fairbanks residents, were adopted during last night’s regular meeting of the Fairbanks City Council.
Ordinance 2039 authorizes the sale of a tract of land to the Fairbanks North Star Borough for the construction of a Bureau of Indian Affairs dormitory. The price set in the ordinance was $11,857.
Ordinance 2041 amends the city’s sales tax law to read, “The maximum tax on any sale of any single item of tangible personal property or personal service shall be $30.
This means the city has now placed a maximum sales tax not only on tangible items but on charges for service. Therefore, the most sales tax a person could pay within the city would be $50-$30 for city sales tax and the $20 maximum for borough sales tax on a single purchase.
Councilman Harry Porter noted the new ordinance could be confusing and urged the city manager to inform the merchants of change.
Another of the ordinances which will soon be noticed is a change in taxi cab fares. Some of the zone rates were raised and others were lowered.
75 YEARS AGO
Oct. 20, 1945 — V awards in Fairbanks “victory army” reached a total of 26 today as the campaign swept forward. This represents approximately 8 per cent of the 319 names on the list.
While hailing the progress achieved so far, committee members pointed out that of the 26 awards, only two represented sales by members of the “army” of bonds in smaller denominations than $1,000. It is the aim of the campaign to sell as many of the large Series E bonds as possible, but it is hoped that many of those selected to serve will qualify by selling $1,000 worth of the lower-priced bonds to the smaller purchasers who wish to join in the campaign. It is only through the purchase by everyone in Fairbanks of the maximum amount that he can possibly afford, even if that amount is small, that Fairbanks will be able to go over the top on October 29th, the committee declared.