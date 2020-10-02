10 YEARS AGO
Oct. 2, 2010 — Two mayoral hopefuls spoke to Republicans on Friday about issues stretching from sales tax to zoning to bed tax as their campaigns wind down before the election Tuesday.
Fairbanks Mayor Terry Strle and City Councilman Jerry Cleworth, the two candidates for city mayor, engaged in an animated question-and-answer debate at the GOP luncheon in the Westmark Hotel and Conference Center.
The weekly gathering drew a crowd of about 50 who probed mainly into issues on which the candidates disagree. Cleworth touted his institutional knowledge and referenced many past budgets and ordinances he’d worked on, while the mayor focused on her first-term accomplishments and fairly spreading the costs of city services.
25 YEARS AGO
Oct. 2, 1995 — ANCHORAGE — A long-range financial planning commission has recommended closing the state’s growing fiscal gap within four years by reducing spending, passing new taxes and tapping excess income from the Alaska Permanent Fund.
If the whole plan is adopted, the state will have a sustainable long-range spending and revenue plan that replaces declining oil revenue earnings, Commission Chairman Brian Rogers said Sunday.
“The commission’s recommendations begin to use the Permanent Fund as an endowment, with fences all around,” said Judy Brady, vice chairman.
A preliminary report from the commission says the state is expected to spend $513 million more than it will take in in revenue in the current fiscal year. That gap is expected to grow to $1.13 billion by the year 2000.
50 YEARS AGO
Oct. 2, 1970 — WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Senate today approved a highway bill for $40 million in roads for Alaska over the next two years over the state's normal allotment, said Sen. Mike Gravel.
Gravel said the measure included several of his amendments which could drastically change the Alaska road and ferry system. He said it represents about a 50 per cent increase in funds.
The measure was approved by the Senate Public Works Committee, of which Gravel is a member. He said the bill permits 'the money to be used for the Alaska Marine Highway System and for road construction in villages. The measure also authorizes the President to negotiate with Canada for paving and reconstruction of the Alaska Highway.
75 YEARS AGO
Oct. 2, 1945 — WASHINGTON, D.C. — A House Appropriations Subcommittee expressed "serious doubts" today that Alaska is ready to become a state.
The committee's report came a few days after President Truman told a news conference he would welcome Alaska's entry into the Union as a state, whenever the Territory is ready for that step.
The committee, headed by Rep. Jed Johnson, Democrat of Oklahoma, visited Alaska this summer.