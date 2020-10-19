10 YEARS AGO
Oct. 19, 2010 — Republican U.S. Senate candidate Joe Miller confirmed Monday that he was disciplined in 2008 for breaking the Fairbanks North Star Borough ethics policy but said the borough never threatened to fire him.
The comment, made during an interview on CNN, follows weeks of headlines about Miller ’s personnel history as a part-time borough attorney from 2002 to 2009.
Former borough Mayor Jim Whitaker said last week that Miller was disciplined for improperly using other employees’ computers in an effort to oust former Alaska GOP Chairman Randy Ruedrich at the party’s March 2008 convention.
Without offering many specifics, Miller told CNN’s John King on Monday that he was involved in behavior that led to an ethics policy violation. Miller had previously declined to respond to questions about the incident.
25 YEARS AGO
Oct. 19, 1995 — Pending federal decisions on Medicare and Medicaid funding will likely have a ripple effect throughout Alaska, according to a Wednesday panel discussion on health care reform in Alaska.
Bob Labbe, the state’s new medical assistance director, said Congress is moving rapidly to transfer management of the nation’s burgeoning public health programs to states.
“All I can say is hang on to your hats,” Labbe said of the potential changes to programs like Medicare, which many have viewed as an entitlement for decades.
While nothing is final, some trends are evident in the proposals circulating within the Republican-controlled Congress, Labbe said. “They all seem to bring with them less federal money — in the block grant scenario.”
50 YEARS AGO
Oct. 19, 1970 — A joint meeting of the Alaska Public Works Association and the Alaska Water Management Association is scheduled for Wednesday in Fairbanks as part of the Alaska Municipal League Conference being held Wednesday through Saturday.
Featured speaker at the joint meeting will be Myron D. Calkins, director of Public Works for Kansas City, and National President of the American Public Works Association.
"Water Supply Quality Control Through Routine Testing and Disinfection" is the title of a program to be presented Wednesday morning.
An AWMA proposal on a program for water and waste treatment plant operator training and certification will also be presented Wednesday afternoon by Joe Alter, an environmental research engineer In Fairbanks with the State of Alaska. Alter has indicated operator training for public works facilities is a timely subject with the advent of population and industrial development pressures within the state.
75 YEARS AGO
Oct. 19, 1945 — SEATTLE — Col. W. C. Bickford, member of the Pacific Northwest Oriental Air Lines committee said today he has been advised that Fairbanks has indorsed the inland air route by-passing Seattle, to the Orient, and added that while the committee is "disappointed, it is not alarmed."
Fairbanks, he said, has filed a brief with the Civil Aeronautics Board asking establishment of the route through Edmonton rather than Seattle.
"Fairbanks," Colonel Bickford said, "long has been a terminus in the Army Air Force route through Canada to Siberia, and was shocked and disappointed when the CAB favored Anchorage for the Oriental route. The city felt that Anchorage was getting something it didn't expect or deserve.
"It is apparent that they have finally reasoned that Fairbanks' only hope of becoming an air terminus lay in the route through Canada.