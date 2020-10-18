10 YEARS AGO
Oct. 18, 2010 — More than half the ecosystems in Alaska will look much different by the end of the century, according to a new study at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. Changes in climate could alter the habitat of many species of plants and animals, skewing their range and population across Alaska.
The study predicted potential outcomes, such as the end of the Alaska marmot and an invasion of reed canary grass across much of the state. More than half the coast of western Alaska could change from tundra into something like western British Columbia.
25 YEARS AGO
Oct. 18, 1995 — The display stays.
That’s what members of the Borough Library Commission decided Tuesday night about an exhibit in the Noel Wien Public Library foyer celebrating October as National Gay and Lesbian History Month.
With little discussion, five commission members voted against an appeal raised by North Pole resident Michael Prax, who claimed the display lacked factual balance.
Member Terrence Cole did not vote since he missed last week’s public hearing, which drew roughly 400 people. Voting against Prax’s appeal were Art Robson, Elyse Guttenberg, Lane Thompson, Koji Kawasaki and Mary Ann Eininger, commission chair.
Meanwhile, two members of the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly have introduced an ordinance that if approved would require the display be moved to a more discreet section of the library — out of children’s view.
About 100 people turned out for Tuesday’s meeting at the Carlson Center.
50 YEARS AGO
Oct. 18, 1970 — The News-Miner did not print on this day. Here is an item from Oct. 17, 1970 — ANCHORAGE — Don Wright of Anchorage was elected president of the Alaska Federation of Natives Friday in a three-way race after incumbent president Emil Notti of Sitka did not seek another term.
Wright, a member of the Cook Inlet Native Association, defeated outgoing AFN first vice president John Borbridge of Juneau on the second ballot, 286-267.
The first vote failed to produce an absolute majority for Wright, Borbridge or State Rep. Willie Hensley of Kotzebue.
Philip Guy of Owethluk, near Bethel, was elected first vice president in an easy victory over three candidates — Joe Upickson of Barrow, Alex Shadura of Kenai and Al Ketzler of Nenana.
Tim Wallis of Fairbanks was elected second vice president, Frances Degnan of Unalakleet won election as secretary, Nels Anderson was chosen secretary and Frank Degnan of Nome was elected sergeant-at-arms.
75 YEARS AGO
Oct. 18, 1945 — TOPEKA, Kan. — Col. John P. Johnson, a railway trouble-shooter who piloted Gen. Douglas MacArthur's train back to Manila, will lay aside his colonel's engles to become general manager of the Alaska Railroad on December 1.
He has been appointed by Harold L. Ickes, Secretary of the Interior, to succeed Col. Otto F. Ohlson.
The Alaska road which connects Seward and Whittier through Anchorage to Fairbanks, was enlarged by the Army in early days of the war and has been modernized thoroughly. It is co-ordinated, Johnson said, with a secondary water transportation system along 1,000 miles of rivers.