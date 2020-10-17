10 YEARS AGO
Oct. 17, 2010 — Bush pilot Ward Sattler has toured the Interior three times as a candidate for the state House of Representatives District 6.
His last race, in 2008, included a stop at Delta Junction, which despite being hundreds of miles from Sattler’s Kuskokwim River home of Stony River, also is within the largest state House district in the nation.
The distance is a striking reminder of Alaska’s vast geography, sparse population and the unique challenges that combination places on legislative representation. Sattler, father to former five-term state Rep. Mary Nelson, remembers even a Delta resident being blown away.
“People can’t believe it,” Sattler said, “that somebody from (almost) 500 miles away can be in the same election district. I don’t think there’s a wide understanding of just how huge District 6 is.”
25 YEARS AGO
Oct. 17, 1995 — University of Alaska Regents say they want to bring more fairness to faculty pay scales, but professors contend the new raise policy is more likely to bring a union into campus classrooms.
“When they tell you there is money for raises, they just want the faculty to have no reason to organize,” said Nagabhushana Rao, a University of Alaska Fairbanks Asian studies professor spearheading the union organizing effort. “It’s like throwing chips to a dog to keep it from barking.”
Patty Kastelic, UA executive director of human relations, said regents are committed to making sure the money is available to put their new raise policy into effect.
“If we have to cut down on long distance phone calls or something — that money will be there,” Kastelic said.
50 YEARS AGO
Oct. 17, 1970 — Secretary of the Interior Walter J. Hickel today praised officials of the Alyeska Pipeline Co. and scientists at the University of Alaska for cooperative research efforts which led to the discovery of two major Native anthropological finds along the proposed trans-Alaska petroleum pipeline.
The discoveries, as reported by the Fairbanks News-Miner, were made by Professor John P. Cook and a team of university anthropology graduate students. The scientific survey was carried out this past summer under contract with the Trans Alaska Pipeline System, since renamed the Alyeska Pipeline Co.
Since work first began on the pipeline proposal, the Interior Department stipulations for construction of the project have included specifications that the pipeline company must engage an archeologist to provide surveillance and inspection of the route for archeological values.
"The historic findings of these scientists is of great importance in piecing together the history of America's arctic," the secretary said. "Further, their work and their successful discoveries is a perfect example of cooperation between government, industry and science."
75 YEARS AGO
Oct. 17, 1945 — A total of 297 Fairbanksans were drafted into a "victory army" by the Fairbanks Victory Bond Committee at its initial meeting at the City Council Chambers yesterday afternoon. Each person named on the list, which will be featured in full page advertisements in the city's newspapers, will be expected to buy — or sell — Series E Victory Bonds with a maturity value of $1,000. Completion of the mission by each member of the group will fulfill Fairbanks' quota in this final bond drive of $200,000 cash sales of the bond.