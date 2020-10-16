10 YEARS AGO
Oct. 16, 2010 — Parents might need to give permission before students can take surveys that ask about private family matters.
The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District will decide Tuesday whether or not to amend an existing policy on what kind of student research is allowed in schools.
The current policy requires parents to sign off before students can answer certain questions from outside sources about their political affiliation, mental or psychological problems, religion, income, sex behavior and attitudes, social behavior and several other subjects. The change would add “personal or private family affairs’" to the list and would expand the rules to encompass internal research, such as students interviewing their peers for a project. It covers not just surveys but also interviews and focus groups.
25 YEARS AGO
Oct. 16, 1995 — As Fairbanks city leaders ponder whether or not to sell the city’s electric utility, large commercial users believe they would be paying a lesser rate if the operation were sold to another utility such as Golden Valley Electric Association.
Sears manager Rusty Buss gets angry when he sees lights burning at night in the Kmart parking lot, just across the pavement from his business.
“They can leave those lights on all night, 24-hours a day, and still pay thousands of dollars less than we do,” said Buss, whose store rests on the city’s side of the power service boundary.
“It’s a major irritant. If we had a choice, if there was any way we could switch to Golden Valley, I’d do it in a heartbeat,” Buss said. "It's just good business."
50 YEARS AGO
Oct. 16, 1970 — Fairbanks no longer has a weather bureau, but it does nave a National Weather Service office whose duties are very similar.
The ESSA (Environmental Science Services Administration) Weather Bureau at International Airport now comes under the jurisdiction of the newly organised National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and has been renamed the National Weather Service.
NOAA was created Oct. 3 by executive order of the President to consolidate atmospheric, oceanic and hydrologic studies under one agency, which operates under the Department of Commerce.
Weather Service duties in Fairbanks remain virtually the same, but with increased hopes for expansion, Ron Willis, principal assistant, said. These duties Include local and zone forecasts, and data acquisition.
Two zone forecasts are now made. Expansion plans include more zone forecasts more often, and hopefully air pollution forecasts, Dan Sala, meteorologist in charge, said.
75 YEARS AGO
Oct. 16, 1945 — WASHINGTON, D.C. — Serious lack of co-ordination between government agencies in dismantling a former secret shipping base at Excursion Inlet, Alaska, has been charged by a House Appropriations Sub-committee.
"Surplus lumber and other materials from Excursion Inlet are being shipped back to the United States for sale as surplus property, while it is needed for rebuilding the Indian village of Hoonah, 15 miles away," the committee said, in a report on its trip to Alaska last summer.
Hoonah was virtually wiped out by fire on June 14, 1944.
The village is being rebuilt by the Federal Public Housing Authority at a cost of more than $650,000 for some 80 small frame houses, "a price far in excess of the amount which should have been expended," the report charged.