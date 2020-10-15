10 YEARS AGO
Oct. 15, 2010 — The borough halted enforcement of new air quality rules — none had taken place yet anyway — and officials await a legal opinion about other aspects of the air quality program, which was diluted by the voters last week.
“There are a number of things that are going to have to change,” air quality director Glenn Miller said. “There will be an ordinance that will come forward in the near future that will address these changes.”
The vote approving Proposition A effectively ended rules about the types of wood stoves that can be installed in the borough and threw out fines that applied to smoke emissions and the burning of certain items, including tires, chemicals and animal carcasses.
A program providing government subsidies to residents who remove, repair and replace old wood stoves is carrying on, but Miller said there might be changes depending on a pending legal review.
25 YEARS AGO
Oct. 15, 1995 — The Borough Library Commission canceled a closed-door meeting planned for Saturday to discuss a controversial display on National Gay and Lesbian History Month when the News-Miner protested the meeting was illegal.
“We don’t want in any way for the procedural issue to get in the way of the substantive issue,” said commission chairwoman Mary Ann Eininger. “We will deliberate during the open meeting on Tuesday.”
The Saturday meeting was to be off-limits to the public on the advice of borough attorney Ardith Lynch. Lynch said that because the commission is hearing an appeal, it is a “quasi-judicial” body in an adjudicatory proceeding, and thus exempt from the state Open Meetings Act.
A security guard posted in the lobby of the borough building, where the noon meeting was being held, refused to let a News-Miner reporter, editor and the newspaper’s attorney, Chris Zimmerman, into the meeting. Lynch had requested no media be allowed to attend, the security guard said.
The newspaper argued the library commission is not a quasi-judicial body, such as a jury or parole board, and is therefore not exempt from the Open Meetings Act. Zimmerman said the commission is debating broad public policy about library display cases — a debate that ought to take place in public.
50 YEARS AGO
Oct. 15, 1970 — The Senate deferred action today on a $2.4 million sewage treatment plant for Ft. Wainwright pending an investigation of a possible joint facility for Fairbanks and Ft. Wainwright.
"We have been working with Ft. Wainwright for the last year to get what they want, which is to join the two facilities," City Manager Wally Droz said. "Plans are now in the making to do this."
The Senate approved this morning a $2.1 billion 1971 military construction bill accompanied by a report which instructs the Army to look into the possibility of a joint sewage disposal system for Wainwright and Fairbanks, "provided that the joint facility will be more economical to the federal government than an independent plant at Ft. Wainwright."
Plans are being developed to do this, Droz said, and the Senate action is just a new development. "They realize plans are under way, so naturally they wouldn't want to appropriate money until they are finalized."
75 YEARS AGO
Oct. 15, 1945 — The inaugural flight of the Canadian Pacific Airlines was made to Fairbanks from Edmonton, Alberta yesterday landing here at 1 o'clock Sunday morning carrying only mail and freight. The plane returned to Edmonton at 11 o'clock.
According to Al Pierce, representative for the airline in Fairbanks, the company will use Lockheed Lodestar planes and will only carry mail and freight for the next two weeks to acquaint their pilots with the route before taking passengers.
The CPA will make daily flights except Sunday and will arrive here at 1 o'clock and depart for Edmonton at 11 o'clock.